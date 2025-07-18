Strategy: Trend strategy using moving averages





Objective: To profit from long-term market trends





Indicators:





- 50-period moving average (short-term trend)





- 200-period moving average (long-term trend)





Buy rules:





1. The 50-period moving average must be above the 200-period moving average.





2. The price must be above the 50-period moving average.





3. A buy is displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.





Sell rules:





1. The 50-period moving average must be below the 200-period moving average.





2. The price must be below the 50-period moving average.





3. A sell will be displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.





Risk Management:





- Stop-loss: Set the stop-loss at 2% below the entry price for a buy, or 2% above the entry price for a sell.

- Take-profit: Set the take-profit at 5% above the entry price for a buy, or 5% below the entry price for a sell.