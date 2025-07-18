- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 341
Bénéfice trades:
1 115 (83.14%)
Perte trades:
226 (16.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
66.77 EUR
Pire transaction:
-828.62 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 920.73 EUR (279 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 291.16 EUR (1 040 130 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
191 (610.61 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
610.61 EUR (191)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
82.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
161.27%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.66
Longs trades:
599 (44.67%)
Courts trades:
742 (55.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.02 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.52 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-23.41 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-414.30 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 128.85 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 513.89 EUR
Maximal:
2 090.73 EUR (269.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.69% (1 965.33 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
53.05% (46.71 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|719
|US500
|294
|USDJPY
|99
|XAUUSD
|50
|CADCHF
|46
|USDCAD
|20
|AUDCAD
|18
|BTCUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|13
|NZDCHF
|12
|DXY_U5
|10
|EURJPY
|7
|XTIUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|DXY_H4
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|XAGAUD
|1
|EURSGD
|1
|XBRUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|US500
|-574
|USDJPY
|196
|XAUUSD
|114
|CADCHF
|11
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|3
|BTCUSD
|-85
|GBPUSD
|129
|NZDCHF
|-190
|DXY_U5
|-131
|EURJPY
|22
|XTIUSD
|10
|AUDNZD
|-1
|USDCHF
|34
|CADJPY
|3
|XAGUSD
|0
|EURCAD
|3
|DXY_H4
|2
|GBPJPY
|-13
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|0
|XAGAUD
|0
|EURSGD
|-5
|XBRUSD
|25
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|US500
|-154K
|USDJPY
|5K
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|CADCHF
|94
|USDCAD
|803
|AUDCAD
|315
|BTCUSD
|-618K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|-875
|DXY_U5
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|823
|XTIUSD
|21
|AUDNZD
|14
|USDCHF
|-36
|CADJPY
|101
|XAGUSD
|-6
|EURCAD
|444
|DXY_H4
|22
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPAUD
|162
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPNZD
|20
|XAGAUD
|33
|EURSGD
|-66
|XBRUSD
|47
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +66.77 EUR
Pire transaction: -829 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 191
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +610.61 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -414.30 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.25 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 77
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.83 × 167
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.14 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.23 × 84
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.50 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 118
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 141
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 204
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.64 × 14
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.92 × 932
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.06 × 334
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.14 × 3383
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.58 × 143
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.85 × 68
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.93 × 332
79 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Strategy: Trend strategy using moving averages
Objective: To profit from long-term market trends
Indicators:
- 50-period moving average (short-term trend)
- 200-period moving average (long-term trend)
Buy rules:
1. The 50-period moving average must be above the 200-period moving average.
2. The price must be above the 50-period moving average.
3. A buy is displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.
Sell rules:
1. The 50-period moving average must be below the 200-period moving average.
2. The price must be below the 50-period moving average.
3. A sell will be displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.
Risk Management:
- Stop-loss: Set the stop-loss at 2% below the entry price for a buy, or 2% above the entry price for a sell.
- Take-profit: Set the take-profit at 5% above the entry price for a buy, or 5% below the entry price for a sell.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
90 USD par mois
-39%
0
0
USD
USD
88
EUR
EUR
88
0%
1 341
83%
83%
0.74
-1.02
EUR
EUR
63%
1:30