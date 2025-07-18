SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / PavelK
Pavel Kroupa

PavelK

Pavel Kroupa
0 avis
88 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 90 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -39%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 341
Bénéfice trades:
1 115 (83.14%)
Perte trades:
226 (16.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
66.77 EUR
Pire transaction:
-828.62 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 920.73 EUR (279 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 291.16 EUR (1 040 130 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
191 (610.61 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
610.61 EUR (191)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
82.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
161.27%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.66
Longs trades:
599 (44.67%)
Courts trades:
742 (55.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.02 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.52 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-23.41 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-414.30 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 128.85 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 513.89 EUR
Maximal:
2 090.73 EUR (269.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.69% (1 965.33 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
53.05% (46.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 719
US500 294
USDJPY 99
XAUUSD 50
CADCHF 46
USDCAD 20
AUDCAD 18
BTCUSD 14
GBPUSD 13
NZDCHF 12
DXY_U5 10
EURJPY 7
XTIUSD 7
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 4
CADJPY 4
XAGUSD 3
EURCAD 3
DXY_H4 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPNZD 2
XAGAUD 1
EURSGD 1
XBRUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1.1K
US500 -574
USDJPY 196
XAUUSD 114
CADCHF 11
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 3
BTCUSD -85
GBPUSD 129
NZDCHF -190
DXY_U5 -131
EURJPY 22
XTIUSD 10
AUDNZD -1
USDCHF 34
CADJPY 3
XAGUSD 0
EURCAD 3
DXY_H4 2
GBPJPY -13
GBPAUD 1
AUDUSD 0
GBPNZD 0
XAGAUD 0
EURSGD -5
XBRUSD 25
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.7K
US500 -154K
USDJPY 5K
XAUUSD 2.8K
CADCHF 94
USDCAD 803
AUDCAD 315
BTCUSD -618K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NZDCHF -875
DXY_U5 -1.3K
EURJPY 823
XTIUSD 21
AUDNZD 14
USDCHF -36
CADJPY 101
XAGUSD -6
EURCAD 444
DXY_H4 22
GBPJPY -1.7K
GBPAUD 162
AUDUSD 4
GBPNZD 20
XAGAUD 33
EURSGD -66
XBRUSD 47
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +66.77 EUR
Pire transaction: -829 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 191
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +610.61 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -414.30 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
0.25 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.36 × 103
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 77
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.83 × 167
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 121
Exness-MT5Real12
1.14 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.23 × 84
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.50 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 118
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 141
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.64 × 204
Coinexx-Live
1.64 × 14
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 932
OneRoyal-Server
2.00 × 4
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.06 × 334
RoboForex-ECN
2.14 × 3383
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.31 × 26
Darwinex-Live
2.58 × 143
DooTechnology-Live
2.85 × 68
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.93 × 332
79 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Strategy: Trend strategy using moving averages

Objective: To profit from long-term market trends

Indicators:

- 50-period moving average (short-term trend)

- 200-period moving average (long-term trend)

Buy rules:

1. The 50-period moving average must be above the 200-period moving average.

2. The price must be above the 50-period moving average.

3. A buy is displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.

Sell rules:

1. The 50-period moving average must be below the 200-period moving average.

2. The price must be below the 50-period moving average.

3. A sell will be displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.

Risk Management:

- Stop-loss: Set the stop-loss at 2% below the entry price for a buy, or 2% above the entry price for a sell.
- Take-profit: Set the take-profit at 5% above the entry price for a buy, or 5% below the entry price for a sell.
Aucun avis
2025.10.04 23:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 07:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 23:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 20:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 08:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 23:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 07:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 11:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 07:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PavelK
90 USD par mois
-39%
0
0
USD
88
EUR
88
0%
1 341
83%
83%
0.74
-1.02
EUR
63%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.