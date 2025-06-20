- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 053
Bénéfice trades:
746 (70.84%)
Perte trades:
307 (29.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-104.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 607.47 USD (154 408 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 648.70 USD (101 025 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (85.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
239.73 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
96.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
59.60%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.68
Longs trades:
461 (43.78%)
Courts trades:
592 (56.22%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
0.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-54.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-218.34 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.38%
Prévision annuelle:
141.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.42 USD
Maximal:
260.44 USD (19.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.51% (109.56 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.31% (298.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|156
|USDJPY
|144
|GBPUSD
|140
|USDCAD
|107
|EURUSD
|93
|AUDUSD
|81
|EURCHF
|54
|NZDUSD
|50
|EURJPY
|44
|GBPCHF
|36
|AUDCAD
|34
|EURCAD
|25
|EURGBP
|19
|XAUUSD
|12
|EURAUD
|11
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDNZD
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|119
|USDJPY
|599
|GBPUSD
|-44
|USDCAD
|96
|EURUSD
|96
|AUDUSD
|90
|EURCHF
|59
|NZDUSD
|59
|EURJPY
|47
|GBPCHF
|-27
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURCAD
|-231
|EURGBP
|37
|XAUUSD
|-51
|EURAUD
|-3
|CADJPY
|16
|AUDNZD
|8
|CHFJPY
|19
|CADCHF
|24
|NZDJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|9
|AUDCHF
|10
|GBPJPY
|-2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|19K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|10K
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|AUDUSD
|7.9K
|EURCHF
|5.6K
|NZDUSD
|675
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|GBPCHF
|-755
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|-16K
|EURGBP
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|-798
|EURAUD
|-1.6K
|CADJPY
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|CADCHF
|65
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|903
|GBPJPY
|53
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.23 USD
Pire transaction: -105 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +85.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.19 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 19
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.05 × 85
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.19 × 170
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.40 × 133
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.61 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.64 × 886
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.75 × 240
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.78 × 9
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.82 × 11864
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.03 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.09 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.50 × 2
34 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
🔹 Steady growth with strong money management
🔹 Focus on major & cross pairs with H1 strategy
🔹 Withdrawals already made over $1,100 — this is real profit, not just paper gain!
✅ Suitable for those who prefer low drawdown and consistent performance
📈 Subscribe now and copy every trade automatically.
Let your money grow with confidence.
⏳ The earlier you subscribe, the better the value.
Results speak for themselves — don’t wait until the price goes up.
Forex Pair : AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY
Time Frame : H1
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd
Leverage : 1:500
Best brokers to use:
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
99 USD par mois
410%
0
0
USD
USD
772
USD
USD
34
100%
1 053
70%
96%
1.58
0.91
USD
USD
61%
1:500