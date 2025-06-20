SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Juno FX MT4
Julapong Techapakornrat

Juno FX MT4

Julapong Techapakornrat
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 410%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 053
Bénéfice trades:
746 (70.84%)
Perte trades:
307 (29.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-104.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 607.47 USD (154 408 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 648.70 USD (101 025 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (85.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
239.73 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
96.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
59.60%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.68
Longs trades:
461 (43.78%)
Courts trades:
592 (56.22%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
0.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-54.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-218.34 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.38%
Prévision annuelle:
141.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.42 USD
Maximal:
260.44 USD (19.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.51% (109.56 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.31% (298.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 156
USDJPY 144
GBPUSD 140
USDCAD 107
EURUSD 93
AUDUSD 81
EURCHF 54
NZDUSD 50
EURJPY 44
GBPCHF 36
AUDCAD 34
EURCAD 25
EURGBP 19
XAUUSD 12
EURAUD 11
CADJPY 8
AUDNZD 8
CHFJPY 7
CADCHF 7
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 5
AUDCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 119
USDJPY 599
GBPUSD -44
USDCAD 96
EURUSD 96
AUDUSD 90
EURCHF 59
NZDUSD 59
EURJPY 47
GBPCHF -27
AUDCAD 19
EURCAD -231
EURGBP 37
XAUUSD -51
EURAUD -3
CADJPY 16
AUDNZD 8
CHFJPY 19
CADCHF 24
NZDJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
AUDCHF 10
GBPJPY -2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 3.9K
USDJPY 19K
GBPUSD 1.9K
USDCAD 10K
EURUSD 7.1K
AUDUSD 7.9K
EURCHF 5.6K
NZDUSD 675
EURJPY 4.9K
GBPCHF -755
AUDCAD 1.6K
EURCAD -16K
EURGBP 2.3K
XAUUSD -798
EURAUD -1.6K
CADJPY 2.4K
AUDNZD 1.2K
CHFJPY 1K
CADCHF 65
NZDJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF 903
GBPJPY 53
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.23 USD
Pire transaction: -105 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +85.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 19
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.05 × 85
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.19 × 170
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.40 × 133
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.61 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.64 × 886
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.75 × 240
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.78 × 9
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.82 × 11864
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.03 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.09 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.50 × 2
34 plus...
🔹 Steady growth with strong money management
🔹 Focus on major & cross pairs with H1 strategy
🔹 Withdrawals already made over $1,100 — this is real profit, not just paper gain!

✅ Suitable for those who prefer low drawdown and consistent performance

📈 Subscribe now and copy every trade automatically.
Let your money grow with confidence.

⏳ The earlier you subscribe, the better the value.
Results speak for themselves — don’t wait until the price goes up.


Forex Pair : AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY
Time Frame : H1
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd
Leverage : 1:500

Best brokers to use:

Aucun avis
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 10:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.06 09:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 16:25
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 14:18
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 09:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.26 07:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.23 05:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.22 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
