Jian Bing Gong

Full pool dawn of 10 years EA

Jian Bing Gong
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
1 / 2.1K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 318%
Exness-Real2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
79 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.33 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
319.57 USD (162 535 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
79 (319.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
319.57 USD (79)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.30
Activité de trading:
18.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.57%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
41 (51.90%)
Courts trades:
38 (48.10%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
4.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.59%
Prévision annuelle:
383.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.07% (52.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 163K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.33 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 79
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +319.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This strategy originated from the ten-year stable EA of "once a day, once a order". It is now planned to gradually improve to "twice a day, once a order". Daily interest rate of 1% -2%, win rate of 100%, current drawdown of 0%. At present, the maximum floating loss of the signal account is 58u (appearing on May 29th). It is recommended to have a starting capital of no less than 100u and set a hard stop loss according to one's own habits. If there is a loss after strictly following the funding ratio, we promise to refund double the subscription fee.


Aucun avis
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.15 03:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 16:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.11 05:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 17:00
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 17:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 08:06
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 16:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 03:13
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
