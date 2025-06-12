- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|236
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|168
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.10 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.13 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.17 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.37 × 38
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.39 × 374
Leverage: 1:500
Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses
This high risk trading system is suitable for risk taker investments
Buy / Rent SAR Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563
This Signal Robot Parameter Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736703
NOTE: Do not copy this signal as it is sensitive to spread. This signal will make a profit, maybe your account will lose. I recommend to rent or buy this SAR EA.
