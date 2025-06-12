SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SAR EA
Dian Wahyudi

SAR EA

Dian Wahyudi
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 99%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
236
Bénéfice trades:
232 (98.30%)
Perte trades:
4 (1.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.10 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.99 USD
Bénéfice brut:
179.00 USD (17 706 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.92 USD (1 092 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
76 (72.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.40 USD (76)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.56
Activité de trading:
99.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.10%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
33.68
Longs trades:
118 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
118 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
16.39
Rendement attendu:
0.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.73 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-4.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.99 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.31%
Prévision annuelle:
270.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.99 USD (2.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.09% (4.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.55% (135.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 236
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.10 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 76
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +72.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.10 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.17 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.37 × 38
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.39 × 374
26 plus...
This signal uses SAR expert advisor

Rules for using this robot:

Minimum deposit: 300 USD
Currency pairs: GBP/USD
Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

This high risk trading system is suitable for risk taker investments 

Buy / Rent SAR Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563

This Signal Robot Parameter Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736703


NOTE: Do not copy this signal as it is sensitive to spread. This signal will make a profit, maybe your account will lose. I recommend to rent or buy this SAR EA.



Aucun avis
2025.08.21 06:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 17:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 23:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 03:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 01:18
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SAR EA
30 USD par mois
99%
0
0
USD
368
USD
16
100%
236
98%
99%
16.39
0.71
USD
39%
1:500
Copier

