Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Exeer Waves
Mohamed Hassan

Exeer Waves

Mohamed Hassan
0 avis
Fiabilité
18 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 295 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 37%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 260
Bénéfice trades:
504 (40.00%)
Perte trades:
756 (60.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
111.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-45.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 617.77 USD (2 041 402 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 167.33 USD (1 492 885 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (50.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
202.95 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
24.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
71.24%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
44 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.17
Longs trades:
618 (49.05%)
Courts trades:
642 (50.95%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-178.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-178.03 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-17.17%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
78.71 USD
Maximal:
385.15 USD (54.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
85.13% (344.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.72% (29.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1041
BTCUSD 160
XBRUSD 16
US500 11
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 8
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 5
GBPAUD 4
NOKSEK 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 249
BTCUSD 34
XBRUSD 97
US500 10
USDJPY 26
EURAUD -36
GBPUSD 34
EURGBP 54
GBPAUD -18
NOKSEK -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
BTCUSD 523K
XBRUSD 197
US500 961
USDJPY 1.1K
EURAUD -501
GBPUSD 631
EURGBP 432
GBPAUD -491
NOKSEK -145
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +111.66 USD
Pire transaction: -45 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +50.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -178.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.51 × 284
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.54 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.66 × 274
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.75 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 408
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.88 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.02 × 399
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.10 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.43 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.56 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.64 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.87 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.89 × 1448
74 plus...
Exeer Waves is an advanced wave system developed in our labs by expert analysts with over 20 years of experience.

Exeer combines advanced Fibonacci levels and mathematical harmony to identify key price levels with precision.

No guesswork. No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

For best result, we recommend using a broker with tight spreads.


Contact: 

Telegram:  https://t.me/ExeerWaves

BR,

Hassan.

Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Exeer Waves
295 USD par mois
37%
0
0
USD
450
USD
18
0%
1 260
40%
25%
1.10
0.36
USD
85%
1:500
