Trades:
1 260
Bénéfice trades:
504 (40.00%)
Perte trades:
756 (60.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
111.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-45.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 617.77 USD (2 041 402 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 167.33 USD (1 492 885 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (50.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
202.95 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
24.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
71.24%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
44 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.17
Longs trades:
618 (49.05%)
Courts trades:
642 (50.95%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-178.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-178.03 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-17.17%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
78.71 USD
Maximal:
385.15 USD (54.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
85.13% (344.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.72% (29.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1041
|BTCUSD
|160
|XBRUSD
|16
|US500
|11
|USDJPY
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|NOKSEK
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|249
|BTCUSD
|34
|XBRUSD
|97
|US500
|10
|USDJPY
|26
|EURAUD
|-36
|GBPUSD
|34
|EURGBP
|54
|GBPAUD
|-18
|NOKSEK
|-1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|523K
|XBRUSD
|197
|US500
|961
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|-501
|GBPUSD
|631
|EURGBP
|432
|GBPAUD
|-491
|NOKSEK
|-145
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.51 × 284
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.54 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.66 × 274
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.75 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.85 × 408
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.88 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.02 × 399
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.10 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.43 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.56 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.64 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.87 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.89 × 1448
74 plus...
Exeer Waves is an advanced wave system developed in our labs by expert analysts with over 20 years of experience.
Exeer combines advanced Fibonacci levels and mathematical harmony to identify key price levels with precision.
No guesswork. No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
For best result, we recommend using a broker with tight spreads.
Contact:
Telegram: https://t.me/ExeerWaves
BR,
Hassan.
