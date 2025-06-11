SignauxSections
Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot

Number CMD

Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
599
Bénéfice trades:
505 (84.30%)
Perte trades:
94 (15.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
44.78 THB
Pire transaction:
-83.83 THB
Bénéfice brut:
1 056.46 THB (387 212 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 053.69 THB (42 721 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (42.79 THB)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
93.74 THB (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
63.78%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.28%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.01
Longs trades:
186 (31.05%)
Courts trades:
413 (68.95%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
0.00 THB
Bénéfice moyen:
2.09 THB
Perte moyenne:
-11.21 THB
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-266.84 THB)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-266.84 THB (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.62%
Prévision annuelle:
92.44%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
103.76 THB
Maximal:
386.75 THB (30.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.14% (386.75 THB)
Par fonds propres:
45.50% (567.69 THB)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPYm# 119
EURUSDm# 110
GBPUSDm# 103
EURJPYm# 76
USDCHFm# 54
EURCHFm# 52
GBPAUDm# 38
EURAUDm# 35
NZDUSDm# 4
AUDUSDm# 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPYm# -1
EURUSDm# 3
GBPUSDm# 1
EURJPYm# 5
USDCHFm# -1
EURCHFm# 1
GBPAUDm# -5
EURAUDm# 4
NZDUSDm# -2
AUDUSDm# 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPYm# -1.9K
EURUSDm# 3K
GBPUSDm# 1.1K
EURJPYm# 6.7K
USDCHFm# -714
EURCHFm# 554
GBPAUDm# -7.7K
EURAUDm# 6K
NZDUSDm# -1.7K
AUDUSDm# 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +44.78 THB
Pire transaction: -84 THB
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.79 THB
Perte consécutive maximale: -266.84 THB

This strategy is a statistically-driven trading system designed to exploit short-term inefficiencies between EURUSD and GBPUSD, two major currency pairs that historically maintain a strong positive correlation. The strategy operates during the European and American trading sessions, where volatility and liquidity are at their peak, providing ideal conditions for correlated movement.

To maximize profit potential while managing risk, the strategy uses dynamic lot sizing. This approach adjusts the position size based on market volatility, correlation strength, and trade history, which allows the system to capitalize on high-probability setups more aggressively while maintaining strict control over drawdown.

Additional filters such as time-based trading windows, news avoidance logic, and maximum loss limits per trade or day are implemented to further enhance the safety and stability of the system. The strategy can be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles, depending on the risk parameters set by the user.

Overall, this system is ideal for traders looking for a robust, data-driven approach that benefits from statistical inefficiencies in the market, without relying solely on trend direction. It blends mathematical logic with real-market conditions to deliver consistent performance in a wide range of environments.


