This strategy is a statistically-driven trading system designed to exploit short-term inefficiencies between EURUSD and GBPUSD, two major currency pairs that historically maintain a strong positive correlation. The strategy operates during the European and American trading sessions, where volatility and liquidity are at their peak, providing ideal conditions for correlated movement.

To maximize profit potential while managing risk, the strategy uses dynamic lot sizing. This approach adjusts the position size based on market volatility, correlation strength, and trade history, which allows the system to capitalize on high-probability setups more aggressively while maintaining strict control over drawdown.

Additional filters such as time-based trading windows, news avoidance logic, and maximum loss limits per trade or day are implemented to further enhance the safety and stability of the system. The strategy can be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles, depending on the risk parameters set by the user.

Overall, this system is ideal for traders looking for a robust, data-driven approach that benefits from statistical inefficiencies in the market, without relying solely on trend direction. It blends mathematical logic with real-market conditions to deliver consistent performance in a wide range of environments.



