New Description on 21/07/2025



This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).

Minimum Balance: AUD10000

Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month

Yearly compound return 300% a year

Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000

Please note:

All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.

I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.

I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.





================================================================================================

Old Description below:

Hello, welcome to TTM signal

99% automated trading with manaul order management

Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years

Smart MARTINGALE recovery system

Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk

Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year

Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%





Recommended leverage 1:500

Min deposit USD$6500

Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month



