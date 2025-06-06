SignauxSections
Chi Hang Lee

TTMS Combo 746

Chi Hang Lee
0 avis
Fiabilité
184 semaines
1 / 20K USD
croissance depuis 2022 815%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31 325
Bénéfice trades:
21 424 (68.39%)
Perte trades:
9 901 (31.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
835.68 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 030.04 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
86 136.62 AUD (2 520 198 pips)
Perte brute:
-64 410.19 AUD (2 232 029 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
218 (376.51 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
987.58 AUD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.80%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
106
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
3.30
Longs trades:
15 261 (48.72%)
Courts trades:
16 064 (51.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.34
Rendement attendu:
0.69 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.02 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-6.51 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
121 (-767.70 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 583.46 AUD (27)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.85%
Prévision annuelle:
95.21%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 959.58 AUD
Maximal:
6 584.30 AUD (26.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.19% (4 270.47 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
47.07% (5 077.68 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 18946
NZDCAD 3566
AUDCAD 3446
AUDNZD 2754
AUDUSD 1941
XAUUSD 407
GBPUSD 265
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
NZDCAD 6K
AUDCAD 7.3K
AUDNZD 2.6K
AUDUSD 2.4K
XAUUSD 362
GBPUSD -4.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 78K
NZDCAD 119K
AUDCAD 120K
AUDNZD 4K
AUDUSD -8.7K
XAUUSD 8K
GBPUSD -33K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.60 × 414
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.62 × 3625
JunoMarkets-Server
1.24 × 25
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.37 × 216
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.20 × 459
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
6.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
6.86 × 159
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.05 × 346
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.15 × 53
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
7.22 × 294
PUPrime-Live
7.71 × 7
Forex.com-Live 536
7.82 × 22
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
8.90 × 20
5 plus...
New Description on 21/07/2025

This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).

Minimum Balance: AUD10000

Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month

         Yearly compound return 300% a year

Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000

Please note:

All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.

I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.

I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.


================================================================================================

Old Description below:

Hello, welcome to TTM signal

  • 99% automated trading with manaul order management
  • Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
  • Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
  • Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
  • Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year
  • Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%

  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Min deposit USD$6500
  • Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 04:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 03:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 02:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 22:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 08:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
