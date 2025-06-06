- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|18946
|NZDCAD
|3566
|AUDCAD
|3446
|AUDNZD
|2754
|AUDUSD
|1941
|XAUUSD
|407
|GBPUSD
|265
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|AUDCAD
|7.3K
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|362
|GBPUSD
|-4.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|78K
|NZDCAD
|119K
|AUDCAD
|120K
|AUDNZD
|4K
|AUDUSD
|-8.7K
|XAUUSD
|8K
|GBPUSD
|-33K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.60 × 414
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.62 × 3625
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.24 × 25
|
GMI3-Real
|1.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.37 × 216
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.20 × 459
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.70 × 369
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.60 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server
|6.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|6.86 × 159
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.05 × 346
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|7.15 × 53
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|7.22 × 294
|
PUPrime-Live
|7.71 × 7
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.82 × 22
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|8.90 × 20
New Description on 21/07/2025
This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).
Minimum Balance: AUD10000
Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month
Yearly compound return 300% a year
Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000
Please note:
All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.
I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.
I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.
================================================================================================
Old Description below:
Hello, welcome to TTM signal
- 99% automated trading with manaul order management
- Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
- Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
- Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
- Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year
- Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Min deposit USD$6500
- Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month