Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.

If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

