Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Harp Star

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1200 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 13%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
21 818
Bénéfice trades:
13 409 (61.45%)
Perte trades:
8 409 (38.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
259.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-568.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
316 824.32 USD (9 937 208 pips)
Perte brute:
-257 629.06 USD (990 751 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
54 (1 157.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 157.31 USD (54)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
17.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
139.97%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
14.15
Longs trades:
10 554 (48.37%)
Courts trades:
11 264 (51.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
2.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.64 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-624.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 823.45 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.47%
Prévision annuelle:
90.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
173.17 USD
Maximal:
4 182.57 USD (9.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.04% (4 177.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
60.90% (3 176.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 21764
DJI30_Sep5 2
DAX40_Sep5 2
NAS100_Sep5 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# 59K
DJI30_Sep5 -7
DAX40_Sep5 -9
NAS100_Sep5 -17
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# 877K
DJI30_Sep5 -245
DAX40_Sep5 -19
NAS100_Sep5 70
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +259.14 USD
Pire transaction: -568 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 54
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 157.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -624.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FortunaMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,


Aucun avis
2025.10.13 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 22:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 02:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:5000
2025.08.11 01:13
High current drawdown in 58% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 01:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 14:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 22:31
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.06 07:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.02 20:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Harp Star
1200 USD par mois
13%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
22
0%
21 818
61%
17%
1.22
2.71
USD
62%
1:300
