Swathi Sanala Nagaraj

ExoticAI

Swathi Sanala Nagaraj
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 61%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
528
Bénéfice trades:
334 (63.25%)
Perte trades:
194 (36.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-79.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 318.68 USD (277 149 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 014.93 USD (298 785 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (301.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
301.07 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
57.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
26.37%
Dernier trade:
40 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.23
Longs trades:
317 (60.04%)
Courts trades:
211 (39.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
0.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-192.61 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-192.61 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
40.23%
Prévision annuelle:
488.09%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
92.90 USD
Maximal:
246.13 USD (35.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.30% (245.50 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.24% (106.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BCHUSD 277
XAUUSD 249
ETHUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BCHUSD -60
XAUUSD 364
ETHUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BCHUSD -60K
XAUUSD 39K
ETHUSD -174
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.13 USD
Pire transaction: -80 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +301.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -192.61 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.62 × 6543
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 plus...
This Strategy Trades on Metals and Crypto Currencies. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Scalping System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $500 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $500. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a scalping system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.
Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 10:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.92% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 04:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 12:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
