Trades:
528
Bénéfice trades:
334 (63.25%)
Perte trades:
194 (36.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-79.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 318.68 USD (277 149 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 014.93 USD (298 785 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (301.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
301.07 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
57.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
26.37%
Dernier trade:
40 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.23
Longs trades:
317 (60.04%)
Courts trades:
211 (39.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
0.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-192.61 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-192.61 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
40.23%
Prévision annuelle:
488.09%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
92.90 USD
Maximal:
246.13 USD (35.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.30% (245.50 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.24% (106.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BCHUSD
|277
|XAUUSD
|249
|ETHUSD
|2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BCHUSD
|-60
|XAUUSD
|364
|ETHUSD
|0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BCHUSD
|-60K
|XAUUSD
|39K
|ETHUSD
|-174
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.13 USD
Pire transaction: -80 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +301.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -192.61 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
|2.62 × 6543
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This Strategy Trades on Metals and Crypto Currencies. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Scalping System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $500 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $500. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a scalping system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.
