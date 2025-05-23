- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1336
|USDJPY
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|USDJPY
|-4
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.55 × 47
|
TitanFX-04
|0.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.80 × 82
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.83 × 29
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
Ava-Real 3
|1.00 × 1
|
WorldForex-Live
|1.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1108
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.22 × 97
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
🚀 Copy the Rich Empire trading system via RoboForex CopyFx!
💼 Start with a minimum deposit of $100 or more – fully automated, no prior trading experience required.
✅ Account: MT4 Pro / ECN / Procent
✅ Currency: USD / EUR / BTC / ETH
✅ Leverage: 1:500
✅ Copy Mode: Proportional, Ratio 1.00
💡 Already registered? Contact RoboForex support and ask to change your IB/referral code to kwkt to reduce your commission.
📲 Telegram: https://t.me/Rich_Empire_Forex
