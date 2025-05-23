🚀 Copy the Rich Empire trading system via RoboForex CopyFx!

💼 Start with a minimum deposit of $100 or more – fully automated, no prior trading experience required.

✅ Account: MT4 Pro / ECN / Procent

✅ Currency: USD / EUR / BTC / ETH

✅ Leverage: 1:500

✅ Copy Mode: Proportional, Ratio 1.00

💡 Already registered? Contact RoboForex support and ask to change your IB/referral code to kwkt to reduce your commission.

📲 Telegram: https://t.me/Rich_Empire_Forex