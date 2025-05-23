SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Rich Empire
Mohammadali Alyari Oughoulbaik

Rich Empire

Mohammadali Alyari Oughoulbaik
0 avis
Fiabilité
18 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 62%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 340
Bénéfice trades:
1 123 (83.80%)
Perte trades:
217 (16.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
129.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-416.99 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 784.50 USD (364 120 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 996.63 USD (171 992 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
78 (311.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
311.46 USD (78)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
31.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
104.49%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.23
Longs trades:
935 (69.78%)
Courts trades:
405 (30.22%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
1.33 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-1 455.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 455.79 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-54.34%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 455.79 USD (42.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
68.96% (1 455.79 USD)
Par fonds propres:
58.70% (210.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1336
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 193K
USDJPY -4
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +129.24 USD
Pire transaction: -417 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 78
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +311.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 455.79 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
ICMarkets-Live22
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.55 × 47
TitanFX-04
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.80 × 82
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.83 × 29
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
Ava-Real 3
1.00 × 1
WorldForex-Live
1.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1108
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.22 × 97
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
71 plus...
🚀 Copy the Rich Empire trading system via RoboForex CopyFx!

💼 Start with a minimum deposit of $100 or more – fully automated, no prior trading experience required.

✅ Account: MT4 Pro / ECN / Procent

✅ Currency: USD / EUR / BTC / ETH

✅ Leverage: 1:500

✅ Copy Mode: Proportional, Ratio 1.00

💡 Already registered? Contact RoboForex support and ask to change your IB/referral code to kwkt to reduce your commission.

📲 Telegram: https://t.me/Rich_Empire_Forex

Aucun avis
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 01:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 23:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 17:38
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
