Feila Mutia Andarwati

EA Gold Hedge

Feila Mutia Andarwati
0 avis
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -34%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8 407
Bénéfice trades:
3 865 (45.97%)
Perte trades:
4 542 (54.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
6 941.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-11 520.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
256 486.66 USD (1 191 982 pips)
Perte brute:
-264 477.99 USD (1 419 239 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (57.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 941.70 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
96.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.69%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
583
Temps de détention moyen:
22 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.20
Longs trades:
5 492 (65.33%)
Courts trades:
2 915 (34.67%)
Facteur de profit:
0.97
Rendement attendu:
-0.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
66.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-58.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-33 665.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-33 665.15 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-36.23%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17 195.68 USD
Maximal:
40 327.73 USD (55.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
72.82% (40 327.73 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.34% (10 496.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 8407
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv -8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -227K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6 941.70 USD
Pire transaction: -11 520 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +57.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -33 665.15 USD

EA Gold Hedge employs a Cut & Switch transaction method combined with the Martingale strategy.
This Expert Advisor trades exclusively on the XAUUSD pair, using the M15 timeframe.

The minimum deposit required to use this EA is $25,000, with a recommended deposit of $50,000.
The initial lot size is 0.01 lot.

We recommend using a broker with low spreads and a minimum leverage of 1:400.
As a broker recommendation, you may consider TPFx.

EA Gold Hedge Algorithm:

  1. EA Gold Hedge opens a buy position with a lot size of 0.01, complete with a hidden Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  2. Upon opening a buy position, the EA automatically places a pending order Sell Stop at a certain distance from the active position.

  3. The pending order Sell Stop is also equipped with SL and TP.

  4. If the buy position hits its TP, the EA will open another buy position, repeating step 1.

  5. If the buy position hits its SL, the pending order Sell Stop is triggered. The EA then places a new pending order Buy Stop at a specific distance from the current sell position. This new order is also equipped with SL and TP.

  6. This cycle continues until a position hits its TP.


Input Parameters:

  1. First Lot – the lot size for the initial layer when the EA is activated.

  2. Second Lot – the lot size for the second layer, i.e., the first pending order.

  3. Lot Multiplier – applied to the third and subsequent layers.

  4. SL Distance – the distance at which the Stop Loss is placed.

  5. TP Distance – the distance at which the Take Profit is placed.

  6. EA Comment – custom text label for trade identification.

  7. Maximum Layer – limits the maximum number of layers to control potential losses. For risk calculation based on your tolerance, please contact us directly.

  8. Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA to manage its trades independently.


Disclaimer:

  1. Trading in Futures involves significant risk. You may lose your entire capital. Therefore, it is crucial that you fully understand the risks involved in using EA Gold Hedge.

  2. EA Gold Hedge performs best in trending markets, whether bullish or bearish. Avoid using the EA during sideways market conditions, especially one day before major economic news releases (such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.). It is strongly recommended to deactivate the EA from one day before until the day of the news release.

Aucun avis
2025.09.10 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.87% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 00:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.24 23:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 01:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 10:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 09:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 12:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.17 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 17:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 15:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
