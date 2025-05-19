- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|35
|EURUSD
|33
|AUDCAD
|23
|XAUUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|15
|BTCUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|-325
|EURUSD
|112
|AUDCAD
|-41
|XAUUSD
|70
|GBPUSD
|-159
|BTCUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|-10K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-65
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 101
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.53 × 9745
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.91 × 161
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.08 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
📈 Premium Forex Trading Signals | XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP
Unlock the power of precision trading with our high-quality Forex signals tailored for the most liquid and profitable pairs in the market:
XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP.
🔹 Key Features:
-
📊 Clear entry, stop loss, and take profit levels
-
🕒 Signals delivered during optimal trading hours
-
📉 Smart risk-reward ratios
-
📈 An extensive array of strategies (over 70 unique configurations) that are tailored or combined to match diverse trading styles.
🔹 To Start Ensure Minimum Balance Of 200$.
Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our signals provide the edge you need to succeed in today’s fast-moving Forex markets.
