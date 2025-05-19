SignauxSections
Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan

ForexTrust FX

Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan
0 avis
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
128
Bénéfice trades:
76 (59.37%)
Perte trades:
52 (40.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-51.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
759.41 USD (24 055 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 102.10 USD (31 583 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (45.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60.25 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.15
Activité de trading:
83.49%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.03%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.88
Longs trades:
56 (43.75%)
Courts trades:
72 (56.25%)
Facteur de profit:
0.69
Rendement attendu:
-2.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.99 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-126.13 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-128.50 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-17.65%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
79%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
346.12 USD
Maximal:
387.63 USD (37.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.35% (387.56 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.54% (124.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURGBP 35
EURUSD 33
AUDCAD 23
XAUUSD 21
GBPUSD 15
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP -325
EURUSD 112
AUDCAD -41
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD -159
BTCUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP -10K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD -65
XAUUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD -2.8K
BTCUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.48 USD
Pire transaction: -52 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +45.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -126.13 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.53 × 9745
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
1.91 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
81 plus...
📈 Premium Forex Trading Signals | XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Unlock the power of precision trading with our high-quality Forex signals tailored for the most liquid and profitable pairs in the market:
XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 📊 Clear entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

  • 🕒 Signals delivered during optimal trading hours

  • 📉 Smart risk-reward ratios

  • 📈 An extensive array of strategies (over 70 unique configurations) that are tailored or combined to match diverse trading styles.

🔹 To Start Ensure Minimum Balance Of 200$.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our signals provide the edge you need to succeed in today’s fast-moving Forex markets.


Aucun avis
2025.07.29 22:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.11 14:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 13:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 06:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 21:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 21:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.20 20:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 20:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.19 10:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 10:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 10:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.19 10:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 10:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

