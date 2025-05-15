SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Trading and short bonds
Anatolii Yepikov

Trading and short bonds

Anatolii Yepikov
0 avis
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -11%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
162
Bénéfice trades:
58 (35.80%)
Perte trades:
104 (64.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.27 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12.97 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
150.29 EUR (20 151 pips)
Perte brute:
-182.25 EUR (23 263 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (74.77 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
74.77 EUR (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
67.93%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.28
Longs trades:
46 (28.40%)
Courts trades:
116 (71.60%)
Facteur de profit:
0.82
Rendement attendu:
-0.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.59 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-44.30 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.30 EUR (20)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.09%
Prévision annuelle:
-1.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
45.40 EUR
Maximal:
114.41 EUR (63.91%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.11% (114.12 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
25.98% (259.32 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 78
EURJPY 53
CHFJPY 14
USDCAD 6
GBPUSD 3
AUDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1
EURJPY -6
CHFJPY -4
USDCAD -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDCAD -25
AUDUSD 0
USDJPY 11
GBPJPY 0
GBPCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 489
EURJPY 282
CHFJPY -570
USDCAD -776
GBPUSD -587
AUDCAD -3.4K
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 32
GBPCAD -188
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.27 EUR
Pire transaction: -13 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 20
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +74.77 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.30 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesEU-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.

Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 04:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 09:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 21:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 03:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 22:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 13:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.11 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 20:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:25 - 1:30
