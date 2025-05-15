- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|78
|EURJPY
|53
|CHFJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|-6
|CHFJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-6
|AUDCAD
|-25
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|489
|EURJPY
|282
|CHFJPY
|-570
|USDCAD
|-776
|GBPUSD
|-587
|AUDCAD
|-3.4K
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|32
|GBPCAD
|-188
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesEU-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.
Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.
