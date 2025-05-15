SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda
Paul Kenneth Guevarra

NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda

Paul Kenneth Guevarra
0 avis
Fiabilité
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 122%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
252
Bénéfice trades:
86 (34.12%)
Perte trades:
166 (65.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
742.59 CAD
Pire transaction:
-380.34 CAD
Bénéfice brut:
8 999.13 CAD (119 651 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 172.30 CAD (85 580 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (134.24 CAD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 920.05 CAD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
94.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.64%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.48
Longs trades:
187 (74.21%)
Courts trades:
65 (25.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
11.22 CAD
Bénéfice moyen:
104.64 CAD
Perte moyenne:
-37.18 CAD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-68.49 CAD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-773.24 CAD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
45.52%
Prévision annuelle:
552.26%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 139.38 CAD
Maximal:
1 139.38 CAD (43.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.58% (1 139.38 CAD)
Par fonds propres:
9.72% (248.88 CAD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100USD 252
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100USD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100USD 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +742.59 CAD
Pire transaction: -380 CAD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +134.24 CAD
Perte consécutive maximale: -68.49 CAD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hi Trader,


To subscribe: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309672?source=Site


I mainly trade the NAS100USD pair. I have done extensive research and backtesting with this pair and all through historical data. I have carefully looked and considered everything to, potential spreads, commissions and live execution bar candle data with my backtesting. 

The Strategy: 

Simply put, my strategy consists of using a huge portion of my account size with strict risk management and tight stop losses. This strategy is for swing trading, so some of the trades can go on for a full week.

The win rate is low but with HIGH returns.

With this strategy, I have also coded a algorithm that sends the signals to my live server where it executes my trades.


Currently, I'm testing with minimal account size but will be adding more in the interim.

Don't be worried of the current drawdown as I was on the testing phase for live account execution.


Example of the manual back testing:

Some data from 2020

 to 2024 at my profile.


Number 1 rule of trading/investing:

**ONLY RISK WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE**


Happy Trading!

Aucun avis
