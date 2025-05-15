SignauxSections
Tuan Dung Nguyen

BOC TRADING 1

Tuan Dung Nguyen
0 avis
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 38 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -35%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
158
Bénéfice trades:
85 (53.79%)
Perte trades:
73 (46.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
442.77 USD (259 784 pips)
Perte brute:
-459.96 USD (347 782 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (42.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
61.25 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
7.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.91%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.10
Longs trades:
79 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
79 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-56.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-56.87 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.06%
Prévision annuelle:
-73.53%
Algo trading:
77%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
59.41 USD
Maximal:
178.81 USD (28.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.91% (178.81 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.51% (15.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 156
GBPUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -18
GBPUSDm 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -88K
GBPUSDm 33
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.15 USD
Pire transaction: -20 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -56.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

PEAK TRADING – RISK CONTROLLED, PROFIT OPTIMIZED

  • No need to "trade big"; with just 0.03 lots per order, I manage the market using precise analysis strategies and absolutely disciplined capital management.

  • Each trade has a strict 3% Profit/Loss limit.

  • No excessive margin – No emotional trading

  • Strict Stop Loss – Optimal Take Profit

  • No overtrading, no FOMO

  • Suitable for new & medium-term investors

💼 I don't promise quick riches. I build solid, steady profit – trade by trade, cent by cent.
🔥 It's time to break free from emotional trading and join a systematic investment approach.

WhatsApp: +84825678966

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

高阶交易 – 控制风险，优化收益

  • 无需“大仓位交易”，每单仅0.03手，我通过精准的分析策略以及极其严谨的资金管理来掌控市场。

  • 每单盈亏严格限定在3%。

  • 不过度使用杠杆 – 不进行情绪化交易

  • 严格止损 – 优化止盈

  • 不过度交易，杜绝FOMO

  • 适合新手及中期投资者

💼 我不承诺快速致富。我建立稳健的收益——来自每一单，每一分。
🔥 是时候摆脱情绪化交易，加入系统的投资体系了。

WhatsApp: +84825678966

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIAO DỊCH ĐỈNH CAO – KIỂM SOÁT RỦI RO, TỐI ƯU LỢI NHUẬN

  • Không cần “đánh lớn”, chỉ với mỗi lệnh 0.03 lot, tôi đã kiểm soát thị trường bằng chiến lược phân tích chuẩn xác & quản trị vốn tuyệt đối kỷ luật

  • Mỗi lệnh auto LÃI/LỖ chỉ 3%.

  • Không margin quá tay – Không giao dịch cảm tính

  • Stop Loss chặt – Take Profit tối ưu

  • Không over trade, không FOMO

  • Phù hợp với nhà đầu tư mới & trung hạn

💼 Tôi không hứa hẹn làm giàu nhanh. Tôi xây dựng lợi nhuận vững chắc – từng lệnh, từng xu.
🔥 Đã đến lúc bạn thoát khỏi giao dịch cảm tính, gia nhập hệ thống đầu tư bài bản.

WhatsApp: +84825678966





































Aucun avis
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 08:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 00:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.05 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 12:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 11:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.01 10:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 13:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 07:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 13:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.08 12:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 06:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
