- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|156
|GBPUSDm
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-18
|GBPUSDm
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-88K
|GBPUSDm
|33
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
PEAK TRADING – RISK CONTROLLED, PROFIT OPTIMIZED
No need to "trade big"; with just 0.03 lots per order, I manage the market using precise analysis strategies and absolutely disciplined capital management.
Each trade has a strict 3% Profit/Loss limit.
No excessive margin – No emotional trading
Strict Stop Loss – Optimal Take Profit
No overtrading, no FOMO
Suitable for new & medium-term investors
💼 I don't promise quick riches. I build solid, steady profit – trade by trade, cent by cent.
🔥 It's time to break free from emotional trading and join a systematic investment approach.
WhatsApp: +84825678966
高阶交易 – 控制风险，优化收益
无需“大仓位交易”，每单仅0.03手，我通过精准的分析策略以及极其严谨的资金管理来掌控市场。
每单盈亏严格限定在3%。
不过度使用杠杆 – 不进行情绪化交易
严格止损 – 优化止盈
不过度交易，杜绝FOMO
适合新手及中期投资者
💼 我不承诺快速致富。我建立稳健的收益——来自每一单，每一分。
🔥 是时候摆脱情绪化交易，加入系统的投资体系了。
WhatsApp: +84825678966
GIAO DỊCH ĐỈNH CAO – KIỂM SOÁT RỦI RO, TỐI ƯU LỢI NHUẬN
Không cần “đánh lớn”, chỉ với mỗi lệnh 0.03 lot, tôi đã kiểm soát thị trường bằng chiến lược phân tích chuẩn xác & quản trị vốn tuyệt đối kỷ luật
Mỗi lệnh auto LÃI/LỖ chỉ 3%.
Không margin quá tay – Không giao dịch cảm tính
Stop Loss chặt – Take Profit tối ưu
Không over trade, không FOMO
Phù hợp với nhà đầu tư mới & trung hạn
💼 Tôi không hứa hẹn làm giàu nhanh. Tôi xây dựng lợi nhuận vững chắc – từng lệnh, từng xu.
🔥 Đã đến lúc bạn thoát khỏi giao dịch cảm tính, gia nhập hệ thống đầu tư bài bản.
WhatsApp: +84825678966
