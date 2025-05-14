SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ConserveCAD
Tsz Fung Wong

ConserveCAD

Tsz Fung Wong
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 56%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
48
Bénéfice trades:
36 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
12 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
190.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-378.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 121.44 USD (5 728 pips)
Perte brute:
-950.25 USD (2 134 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (909.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
909.21 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
17.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.99%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.73
Longs trades:
7 (14.58%)
Courts trades:
41 (85.42%)
Facteur de profit:
2.23
Rendement attendu:
24.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
58.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-79.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-429.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-429.00 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
429.00 USD (14.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.21% (429.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.91% (442.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +190.90 USD
Pire transaction: -379 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +909.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -429.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 plus...
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while maintaining a conservative trading style. My primary focus with this signal is to minimize risk, making it a suitable choice for traders looking for steady and controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of carefully designed trading algorithms that prioritize risk management over aggressive gains. By implementing a more cautious strategy, the program aims to capture consistent profits with reduced exposure to volatility. While the returns may be comparatively moderate, the emphasis on stability makes this signal ideal for those seeking a more secure and reliable trading option.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as needed, ensuring that it adapts to market changes while upholding its risk-averse philosophy. This commitment to long-term consistency aligns with my goal of delivering sustainable performance for followers.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.06 11:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 06:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.26 08:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.14 08:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
