|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.15 × 55
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.59 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.82 × 492
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|3.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|4.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|5.50 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|9.17 × 6
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|9.22 × 9
|
FBS-Real-2
|12.76 × 17
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|13.17 × 12
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while maintaining a conservative trading style. My primary focus with this signal is to minimize risk, making it a suitable choice for traders looking for steady and controlled growth.
This signal incorporates a set of carefully designed trading algorithms that prioritize risk management over aggressive gains. By implementing a more cautious strategy, the program aims to capture consistent profits with reduced exposure to volatility. While the returns may be comparatively moderate, the emphasis on stability makes this signal ideal for those seeking a more secure and reliable trading option.
I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as needed, ensuring that it adapts to market changes while upholding its risk-averse philosophy. This commitment to long-term consistency aligns with my goal of delivering sustainable performance for followers.
