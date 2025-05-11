SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / DualEdgeEUR
Tsz Fung Wong

DualEdgeEUR

Tsz Fung Wong
0 avis
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
28 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
4 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
144.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-873.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 619.64 USD (2 636 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 839.70 USD (2 540 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (431.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
506.88 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
3.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.35%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.25
Longs trades:
14 (43.75%)
Courts trades:
18 (56.25%)
Facteur de profit:
0.88
Rendement attendu:
-6.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
57.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-459.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-873.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-873.15 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
579.71 USD
Maximal:
873.15 USD (29.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.86% (873.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
37.93% (1 109.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -220
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 96
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +144.00 USD
Pire transaction: -873 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +431.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -873.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.50 × 2
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.73 × 8870
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.77 × 319
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.88 × 16
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 689
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 3156
43 plus...
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while focusing on short-term trading. The strategy is designed to maintain a moderate risk level while aiming for moderate returns, making it suitable for traders looking for dynamic yet controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of efficient trading algorithms that balance risk management with the potential for short-term gains. The program’s strategic design aims to capture market opportunities in shorter timeframes while maintaining consistent performance. Though the risk level is higher compared to conservative signals, the program strikes a balance between profit potential and risk exposure.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as necessary, ensuring it adapts to market changes while maintaining its moderate risk philosophy. This commitment to consistent performance aligns with my goal of providing reliable and balanced returns for followers.


Aucun avis
2025.09.27 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.15 16:15
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 07:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 14:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
DualEdgeEUR
30 USD par mois
-8%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
16
100%
32
87%
4%
0.88
-6.88
USD
38%
1:400
Copier

