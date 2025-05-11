- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-220
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|96
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.54 × 13
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.73 × 8870
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.77 × 319
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.88 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 689
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 3156
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while focusing on short-term trading. The strategy is designed to maintain a moderate risk level while aiming for moderate returns, making it suitable for traders looking for dynamic yet controlled growth.
This signal incorporates a set of efficient trading algorithms that balance risk management with the potential for short-term gains. The program’s strategic design aims to capture market opportunities in shorter timeframes while maintaining consistent performance. Though the risk level is higher compared to conservative signals, the program strikes a balance between profit potential and risk exposure.
I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as necessary, ensuring it adapts to market changes while maintaining its moderate risk philosophy. This commitment to consistent performance aligns with my goal of providing reliable and balanced returns for followers.
