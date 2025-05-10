SignauxSections
Thanh Thao Tran

SignalForexAI

Thanh Thao Tran
0 avis
Fiabilité
33 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 94%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 597
Bénéfice trades:
1 115 (69.81%)
Perte trades:
482 (30.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
53.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-72.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 362.02 USD (1 187 018 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 458.66 USD (1 347 749 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (21.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
393.86 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
53.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
147.01%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
79
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.71
Longs trades:
700 (43.83%)
Courts trades:
897 (56.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
0.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
38 (-349.67 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-349.67 USD (38)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.04%
Prévision annuelle:
328.07%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.26 USD
Maximal:
527.55 USD (41.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.33% (527.55 USD)
Par fonds propres:
63.63% (901.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCADm 672
XAUUSDm 600
NZDCADm 278
EURUSDm 33
NZDCHFm 14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm 196
XAUUSDm 673
NZDCADm -9
EURUSDm 38
NZDCHFm 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm 28K
XAUUSDm -193K
NZDCADm 1.3K
EURUSDm 2.9K
NZDCHFm 203
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +53.95 USD
Pire transaction: -72 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 38
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -349.67 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Are you looking for a reliable, time-tested trading strategy to grow your capital without spending hours analyzing the market? Look no further!

I am a 15-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution. My track record speaks for itself—I have successfully grown a $20,000 account into $1,000,000, proving that consistent, disciplined trading can achieve extraordinary results.

By following my copy trading strategy on MQL5, you gain access to:
 Proven profitability – A well-tested, high-performance strategy.
 Smart risk management – Protect your capital while maximizing gains.
 Automated profits – No need for manual trading; just copy and earn.
 Steady growth – A long-term, sustainable approach to wealth building.

Join my trading community today and start compounding your wealth with a strategy backed by experience, discipline, and real results. Let’s trade smarter, not harder!

Contact Telegram: https://t.me/Melene20

Website: https://backcom.trade/en/home/


