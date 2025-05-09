SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / LoginPeace Nexus2
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace Nexus2

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 avis
Fiabilité
20 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
167
Bénéfice trades:
117 (70.05%)
Perte trades:
50 (29.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
286.79 USD (13 746 pips)
Perte brute:
-257.64 USD (8 879 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (28.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
34.87 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
12.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
72.76%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.41
Longs trades:
91 (54.49%)
Courts trades:
76 (45.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.15 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-22.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-63.69 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.73%
Prévision annuelle:
-45.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.40 USD
Maximal:
71.89 USD (6.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.72% (71.89 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.45% (86.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 36
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY 24
AUDUSD 20
USDCHF 20
NZDUSD 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 20
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY -10
AUDUSD -16
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 554
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 548
USDJPY 557
AUDUSD 314
USDCHF 270
NZDUSD 934
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.14 USD
Pire transaction: -20 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.95 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 153
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 144
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
191 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.

All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.

Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.

Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.

This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.

Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)

-----------------------------------

How to subscribe to a signal?


Aucun avis
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 10:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.16% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 09:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.11 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 13:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.04 11:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.03 08:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 07:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LoginPeace Nexus2
40 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
20
100%
167
70%
12%
1.11
0.17
USD
8%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.