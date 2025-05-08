SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / UpEverest MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpEverest MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 avis
Fiabilité
20 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 25%
OctaFX-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
141
Bénéfice trades:
111 (78.72%)
Perte trades:
30 (21.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
116.24 USD (13 762 pips)
Perte brute:
-33.87 USD (4 665 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (7.23 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
51.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.88%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
9.36
Longs trades:
61 (43.26%)
Courts trades:
80 (56.74%)
Facteur de profit:
3.43
Rendement attendu:
0.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.80 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.16%
Prévision annuelle:
38.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.41 USD
Maximal:
8.80 USD (2.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.30% (8.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.33% (38.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 141
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 82
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 9.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.74 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.23 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FxPro.com-Real01
2.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
2.14 × 65
Alpari-Standard4
17.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
18.00 × 1
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 05:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 05:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.18 16:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.03 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.07.03 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.03 05:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.15 11:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.08 06:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 06:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

