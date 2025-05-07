- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|34
|EURGBP
|34
|GBPUSD
|25
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|19
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-29
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPUSD
|-58
|AUDCAD
|-60
|XAUUSD
|79
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|EURGBP
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|414
|AUDCAD
|-2.3K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 101
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.46 × 9696
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.91 × 161
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.08 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.13 × 302
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.17 × 524
Stop Trading Blindly. Start Trading Smarter. 🧠
Gain a competitive edge with my premium trading signals!
To Get Started:
➡️ Ensure a minimum deposit of $200 USD.
➡️ Experience optimal performance using IC Markets as your broker
Open an IC Markets account through this link: https://icmarkets.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84326
Let our expertise guide you towards your financial goals!
My Trade Settings:
Percentage Based - 4% Risk Per Trade
Max Simultaneous Trades are Disabled
News Filter is OFF
I'm trading XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD
USD
USD
USD