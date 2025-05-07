SignauxSections
Kim Vergil Baer

Wise Millennial Trader

Kim Vergil Baer
0 avis
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
132
Bénéfice trades:
81 (61.36%)
Perte trades:
51 (38.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.63 USD
Pire transaction:
-28.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
652.98 USD (28 464 pips)
Perte brute:
-719.67 USD (30 152 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (108.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
108.40 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
73.27%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.16%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.31
Longs trades:
62 (46.97%)
Courts trades:
70 (53.03%)
Facteur de profit:
0.91
Rendement attendu:
-0.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-68.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-104.82 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-25.11%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
83.11 USD
Maximal:
213.19 USD (41.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.70% (213.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.04% (75.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 34
EURGBP 34
GBPUSD 25
AUDCAD 20
XAUUSD 19
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -29
EURGBP 2
GBPUSD -58
AUDCAD -60
XAUUSD 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2.2K
EURGBP -1.1K
GBPUSD 414
AUDCAD -2.3K
XAUUSD 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.63 USD
Pire transaction: -28 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +108.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -68.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.46 × 9696
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
1.91 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.13 × 302
FusionMarkets-Live
2.17 × 524
77 plus...
Stop Trading Blindly. Start Trading Smarter. 🧠

Gain a competitive edge with my premium trading signals!

To Get Started:

➡️ Ensure a minimum deposit of $200 USD.

➡️ Experience optimal performance using IC Markets as your broker

Open an IC Markets account through this link: https://icmarkets.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84326

Let our expertise guide you towards your financial goals!

My Trade Settings:

Percentage Based - 4% Risk Per Trade

Max Simultaneous Trades are Disabled

News Filter is OFF

I'm trading XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD

Aucun avis
2025.09.19 06:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 22:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.16 18:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 07:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.07 21:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 21:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 21:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Wise Millennial Trader
30 USD par mois
-4%
0
0
USD
511
USD
21
96%
132
61%
73%
0.90
-0.51
USD
30%
1:500
