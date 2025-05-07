🇬🇧 English

Trading Strategy Overview – "Advance Guard" EA

This Expert Advisor uses a combination of Martingale and Hedging, specifically optimized for the EUR/CHF currency pair. Although it adopts Martingale principles, the grid steps are intentionally spaced wide to reduce trading frequency and avoid overexposure. As a result, the trading pattern is relatively safer and more stable, though still carries inherent risks like any Martingale-based system.

Why EUR/CHF?

EUR/CHF is chosen for its low volatility, consistent price behavior, and high liquidity—ideal conditions for grid-based strategies. Unlike more aggressive pairs, EUR/CHF rarely shows violent spikes, allowing the EA to operate with lower drawdown and smoother long-term returns.

⚠️ This is not a scalping EA. It is suitable for those who prefer slow, stable, and semi-passive growth, backed by disciplined risk management.

💼 Investor Notice:

If you wish to subscribe to the signal, please prepare a minimum cold capital of $1000. However, a recommended balance is $2000 or more for optimal performance and better risk tolerance.

All trading risks must be well-calculated and understood by each individual investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia



Deskripsi Strategi Trading – EA "Advance Guard"

EA ini menggunakan strategi gabungan Martingale dan Hedging, yang secara khusus dioptimalkan untuk pair EUR/CHF. Walaupun memakai prinsip Martingale, jarak antar grid dibuat lebar untuk mengurangi frekuensi entry dan mencegah overtrading. Hasilnya, pola trading lebih aman dan stabil, meskipun tetap memiliki risiko bawaan seperti strategi Martingale pada umumnya.

Mengapa EUR/CHF?

Pair EUR/CHF dipilih karena memiliki volatilitas rendah, pergerakan harga yang stabil, dan likuiditas tinggi—sangat cocok untuk strategi berbasis grid. Dibandingkan pair yang lebih liar, EUR/CHF jarang mengalami lonjakan harga ekstrem, sehingga EA dapat bekerja dengan risiko drawdown yang lebih rendah dan hasil jangka panjang yang lebih mulus.

⚠️ EA ini bukan scalper dan bukan untuk gaya trading agresif. Cocok untuk Anda yang menginginkan pertumbuhan modal secara perlahan namun konsisten, dengan manajemen risiko yang terukur.

💼 Catatan untuk Investor:

Bagi yang ingin berlangganan sinyal, disarankan untuk menyiapkan modal dingin minimal $1000. Namun, untuk performa optimal dan ketahanan risiko yang lebih baik, modal $2000 ke atas sangat direkomendasikan.

Seluruh risiko trading tetap menjadi tanggung jawab masing-masing pengguna, dan hasil masa lalu tidak menjamin performa di masa depan.