Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Advance Guard EURCHF
Andreas Limongan

Advance Guard EURCHF

Andreas Limongan
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 28%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
107
Bénéfice trades:
77 (71.96%)
Perte trades:
30 (28.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
274.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-84.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 395.93 USD (17 098 pips)
Perte brute:
-829.01 USD (11 188 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (123.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
303.49 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.95%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.52
Longs trades:
56 (52.34%)
Courts trades:
51 (47.66%)
Facteur de profit:
1.68
Rendement attendu:
5.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-258.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-258.20 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.35%
Prévision annuelle:
64.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
371.92 USD (13.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.43% (371.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.71% (245.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCHF 106
archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 292
archived 275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 5.9K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +274.86 USD
Pire transaction: -84 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +123.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -258.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 20
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
1.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.00 × 1
Dukascopy-live-1
2.50 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
2.50 × 4
TitanFX-05
2.67 × 3
GQCapital-Live
3.48 × 27
MEXIntGroup-Real
3.60 × 5
FBS-Real-6
5.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 11
9.40 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
10.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
19.75 × 4
🇬🇧 English

Trading Strategy Overview – "Advance Guard" EA
This Expert Advisor uses a combination of Martingale and Hedging, specifically optimized for the EUR/CHF currency pair. Although it adopts Martingale principles, the grid steps are intentionally spaced wide to reduce trading frequency and avoid overexposure. As a result, the trading pattern is relatively safer and more stable, though still carries inherent risks like any Martingale-based system.

Why EUR/CHF?
EUR/CHF is chosen for its low volatility, consistent price behavior, and high liquidity—ideal conditions for grid-based strategies. Unlike more aggressive pairs, EUR/CHF rarely shows violent spikes, allowing the EA to operate with lower drawdown and smoother long-term returns.

⚠️ This is not a scalping EA. It is suitable for those who prefer slow, stable, and semi-passive growth, backed by disciplined risk management.

💼 Investor Notice:
If you wish to subscribe to the signal, please prepare a minimum cold capital of $1000. However, a recommended balance is $2000 or more for optimal performance and better risk tolerance.
All trading risks must be well-calculated and understood by each individual investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia

Deskripsi Strategi Trading – EA "Advance Guard"
EA ini menggunakan strategi gabungan Martingale dan Hedging, yang secara khusus dioptimalkan untuk pair EUR/CHF. Walaupun memakai prinsip Martingale, jarak antar grid dibuat lebar untuk mengurangi frekuensi entry dan mencegah overtrading. Hasilnya, pola trading lebih aman dan stabil, meskipun tetap memiliki risiko bawaan seperti strategi Martingale pada umumnya.

Mengapa EUR/CHF?
Pair EUR/CHF dipilih karena memiliki volatilitas rendah, pergerakan harga yang stabil, dan likuiditas tinggi—sangat cocok untuk strategi berbasis grid. Dibandingkan pair yang lebih liar, EUR/CHF jarang mengalami lonjakan harga ekstrem, sehingga EA dapat bekerja dengan risiko drawdown yang lebih rendah dan hasil jangka panjang yang lebih mulus.

⚠️ EA ini bukan scalper dan bukan untuk gaya trading agresif. Cocok untuk Anda yang menginginkan pertumbuhan modal secara perlahan namun konsisten, dengan manajemen risiko yang terukur.

💼 Catatan untuk Investor:
Bagi yang ingin berlangganan sinyal, disarankan untuk menyiapkan modal dingin minimal $1000. Namun, untuk performa optimal dan ketahanan risiko yang lebih baik, modal $2000 ke atas sangat direkomendasikan.
Seluruh risiko trading tetap menjadi tanggung jawab masing-masing pengguna, dan hasil masa lalu tidak menjamin performa di masa depan.


Aucun avis
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 05:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 04:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 16:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 13:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 00:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 13:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 17:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.06 18:57
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 15:51
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 15:51
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 17:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.23 08:12
No swaps are charged
