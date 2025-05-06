SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Strategy 259 158
Vernkham Sorsavanh

Strategy 259 158

Vernkham Sorsavanh
0 avis
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
94
Bénéfice trades:
51 (54.25%)
Perte trades:
43 (45.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-90.12 USD
Bénéfice brut:
748.71 USD (73 013 pips)
Perte brute:
-907.72 USD (75 063 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (73.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
74.69 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
42.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.17%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.48
Longs trades:
70 (74.47%)
Courts trades:
24 (25.53%)
Facteur de profit:
0.82
Rendement attendu:
-1.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.68 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-119.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-119.66 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-16.53%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
232.81 USD
Maximal:
332.00 USD (55.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
58.18% (331.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
37.12% (99.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -159
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.20 USD
Pire transaction: -90 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +73.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -119.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5692
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158)

 EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters.


This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure entries align with momentum and trend direction. It avoids trading in flat or indecisive markets, prioritizing precision over frequency.


Key Features:

  •  Designed for XAUUSD H1

  •  Multi-timeframe ATR volatility filter
  •  MACD confirmation to reduce false signals
  •  No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems
  •  Works best during high volatility sessions
  • The system does not trade often, just wait for the right moment
















Aucun avis
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 09:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 18:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 01:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 10:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.16 09:41
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 15:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Strategy 259 158
30 USD par mois
-34%
0
0
USD
304
USD
21
94%
94
54%
42%
0.82
-1.69
USD
58%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.