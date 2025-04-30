SignauxSections
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz

Divimake

Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
0 avis
Fiabilité
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
NagaMarkets-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
507
Bénéfice trades:
388 (76.52%)
Perte trades:
119 (23.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.22 EUR
Pire transaction:
-21.73 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
526.02 EUR (20 694 pips)
Perte brute:
-452.19 EUR (17 736 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
70 (65.16 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
65.16 EUR (70)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
20.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
49.11%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.48
Longs trades:
252 (49.70%)
Courts trades:
255 (50.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
0.15 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.36 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.80 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-93.69 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-93.69 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.09%
Prévision annuelle:
13.19%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
117.46 EUR
Maximal:
152.33 EUR (5.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.02% (152.33 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
6.59% (199.08 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 507
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 84
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.22 EUR
Pire transaction: -22 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 70
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +65.16 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -93.69 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NagaMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FxPro-MT5
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.00 × 1
🔔Consistent Results with Controlled Risk🔔

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal, fully automated and with intelligent risk management, this is the right choice. With optimized and live-tested settings, saving you time, research, and unnecessary risk.

🎯 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • 📈 Consistent profitability across volatile and diverse markets

  • 🔄 100% automated – no installation, no copying, no settings adjustments needed

  • 🛡️ Controlled drawdown thanks to built-in protection logic

  • 📊 Real and transparent trading history, with all trades visible in real time

  • 🧠 Strategy with over 3 years of proven development

  • 🚫 No emotions, no human decisions – just logic and data-driven trading

📌 Perfect for Those Who Want To:

  • Get market exposure without manual trading

  • Avoid beginner mistakes and untested strategies

  • Use a simple, accessible, and automated solution

  • Invest with a professional-grade strategy focused on long-term growth

💬 I'm available for questions and support throughout. Join those already benefiting from a secure, stable, and automated approach to trading!


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 20:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 21:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 09:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 18:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 08:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 21:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 21:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 12:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
