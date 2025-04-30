- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|507
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|84
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NagaMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
FxPro-MT5
|2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
|6.00 × 1
🔔Consistent Results with Controlled Risk🔔
If you're looking for a reliable trading signal, fully automated and with intelligent risk management, this is the right choice. With optimized and live-tested settings, saving you time, research, and unnecessary risk.
🎯 Why Subscribe to This Signal?
-
📈 Consistent profitability across volatile and diverse markets
-
🔄 100% automated – no installation, no copying, no settings adjustments needed
-
🛡️ Controlled drawdown thanks to built-in protection logic
-
📊 Real and transparent trading history, with all trades visible in real time
-
🧠 Strategy with over 3 years of proven development
-
🚫 No emotions, no human decisions – just logic and data-driven trading
📌 Perfect for Those Who Want To:
-
Get market exposure without manual trading
-
Avoid beginner mistakes and untested strategies
-
Use a simple, accessible, and automated solution
-
Invest with a professional-grade strategy focused on long-term growth
💬 I'm available for questions and support throughout. Join those already benefiting from a secure, stable, and automated approach to trading!
