Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Adi MT5
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold Adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
1 / 1K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 89%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
108
Bénéfice trades:
108 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
224.54 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 446.64 USD (244 609 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
108 (2 446.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 446.64 USD (108)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.90
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.38%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
30568.87
Longs trades:
108 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2165.17
Rendement attendu:
22.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.49%
Prévision annuelle:
187.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.77% (833.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 108
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 245K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +224.54 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 108
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 446.64 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.54 × 35
1. Please ask all questions via my WhatsApp ( https://wa.me/6285156637515 ).

2. Please follow my telegram channel ( https://t.me/AdiNugrohoTrader ).
I will send a lot of information there.

3. Our goal is to make a trading strategy which can last forever, and profit forever.

IF YOU FOLLOW THIS SIGNAL AND STILL LOSE, PLEASE ASK ME VIA WHATSAPP. THERE MUST BE SOMETHING WRONG.


4. This strategy is LOW RISK, as long as you follow the instruction.

5. Please follow my equity. Not more than 40% higher, and not less than 20% lower.
Life is cruel. Only the strong can survive. So, please be ready.

WARNING!!!
If your capital is less, DO NOT follow this signal. Please contact me via WhatsApp. So, we can discuss a better solution.
I want everyone who follow my signal to be profit. As long as you are also willing to.

6. Top up is not a crime, as long as it has been calculated.

7. MQ5 calculate lot size automatically. Please follow my equity, not more than 40% higher, and not less than 40% lower, to make sure your lot size is same as my lot size.

8. I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy. And earning profit forever with this strategy.

9. Please use SWAP FREE account. A little difference in spread and commission is not a big problem.
But swap will kill you, since I sometimes have some open positions until months.

10. There is no perfect technology. So as MQL5 copy trading. There are sometimes positions failed to copy or failed to close.
Therefore, from time to time, please check your open positions, and compare it to my open positions. Do action if needed.

11. I am using FINEX broker. If you want best result, you can use the same broker as mine by using this link: https://track.finex.co.id/click?pid=959&amp;offer_id=12

12. Ask me via WhatsApp to use the same VPS as mine, so you can get the affordable but 
very low latency to FINEX broker, and also 25% cashback from me 

Aucun avis
2025.09.08 02:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 06:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 08:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 18:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.29 11:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.06 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.06 01:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 15:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.28 15:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.28 03:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 03:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 03:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.28 03:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.28 03:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
