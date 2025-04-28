- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
108
Bénéfice trades:
108 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
224.54 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 446.64 USD (244 609 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
108 (2 446.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 446.64 USD (108)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.90
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.38%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
30568.87
Longs trades:
108 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2165.17
Rendement attendu:
22.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.49%
Prévision annuelle:
187.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.77% (833.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|245K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +224.54 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 108
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 446.64 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|14.54 × 35
1. Please ask all questions via my WhatsApp ( https://wa.me/6285156637515 ).
2. Please follow my telegram channel ( https://t.me/AdiNugrohoTrader ).
I will send a lot of information there.
3. Our goal is to make a trading strategy which can last forever, and profit forever.
IF YOU FOLLOW THIS SIGNAL AND STILL LOSE, PLEASE ASK ME VIA WHATSAPP. THERE MUST BE SOMETHING WRONG.
4. This strategy is LOW RISK, as long as you follow the instruction.
5. Please follow my equity. Not more than 40% higher, and not less than 20% lower.
Life is cruel. Only the strong can survive. So, please be ready.
WARNING!!!
If your capital is less, DO NOT follow this signal. Please contact me via WhatsApp. So, we can discuss a better solution.
I want everyone who follow my signal to be profit. As long as you are also willing to.
6. Top up is not a crime, as long as it has been calculated.
7. MQ5 calculate lot size automatically. Please follow my equity, not more than 40% higher, and not less than 40% lower, to make sure your lot size is same as my lot size.
8. I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy. And earning profit forever with this strategy.
9. Please use SWAP FREE account. A little difference in spread and commission is not a big problem.
But swap will kill you, since I sometimes have some open positions until months.
10. There is no perfect technology. So as MQL5 copy trading. There are sometimes positions failed to copy or failed to close.
Therefore, from time to time, please check your open positions, and compare it to my open positions. Do action if needed.
11. I am using FINEX broker. If you want best result, you can use the same broker as mine by using this link: https://track.finex.co.id/click?pid=959&offer_id=12
12. Ask me via WhatsApp to use the same VPS as mine, so you can get the affordable but
very low latency to FINEX broker, and also 25% cashback from me
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
89%
1
1K
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
22
99%
108
100%
100%
2165.16
22.65
USD
USD
28%
1:500