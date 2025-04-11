- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|213
|EURGBP
|190
|GBPAUD
|159
|EURNZD
|158
|USDCAD
|153
|USDJPY
|146
|EURAUD
|146
|AUDJPY
|140
|CHFJPY
|135
|EURCAD
|134
|EURJPY
|130
|GBPCAD
|130
|NZDJPY
|120
|GBPCHF
|113
|GBPJPY
|106
|AUDNZD
|104
|AUDCHF
|103
|CADCHF
|100
|GBPUSD
|97
|NZDUSD
|96
|EURCHF
|93
|NZDCHF
|92
|NZDCAD
|92
|USDCHF
|79
|GBPNZD
|79
|AUDUSD
|70
|CADJPY
|67
|EURSGD
|62
|GBPSGD
|55
|AUDSGD
|55
|AUDCAD
|55
|CHFSGD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|111
|EURGBP
|69
|GBPAUD
|61
|EURNZD
|20
|USDCAD
|90
|USDJPY
|70
|EURAUD
|59
|AUDJPY
|61
|CHFJPY
|25
|EURCAD
|50
|EURJPY
|57
|GBPCAD
|-47
|NZDJPY
|38
|GBPCHF
|51
|GBPJPY
|41
|AUDNZD
|28
|AUDCHF
|40
|CADCHF
|61
|GBPUSD
|-242
|NZDUSD
|34
|EURCHF
|19
|NZDCHF
|46
|NZDCAD
|39
|USDCHF
|153
|GBPNZD
|34
|AUDUSD
|102
|CADJPY
|35
|EURSGD
|15
|GBPSGD
|13
|AUDSGD
|11
|AUDCAD
|37
|CHFSGD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|EURGBP
|5.7K
|GBPAUD
|10K
|EURNZD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|4K
|USDJPY
|11K
|EURAUD
|6.7K
|AUDJPY
|8.9K
|CHFJPY
|6.9K
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|EURJPY
|8.6K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|NZDJPY
|3.4K
|GBPCHF
|5.3K
|GBPJPY
|6.6K
|AUDNZD
|5.5K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|CADCHF
|6.3K
|GBPUSD
|-6.2K
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|EURCHF
|2.4K
|NZDCHF
|4.7K
|NZDCAD
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|6.8K
|GBPNZD
|5.5K
|AUDUSD
|7.2K
|CADJPY
|5.6K
|EURSGD
|3K
|GBPSGD
|2.8K
|AUDSGD
|2.3K
|AUDCAD
|4.6K
|CHFSGD
|654
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
Axiory-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 244
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.57 × 7365
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.68 × 37
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.70 × 511
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.73 × 731
The trades and the trading:
The signal is running 28 pairs on automated EA trading. Trades are running with a stoploss of 250 pips from entry - SL will happen.
Account and lot size:
Account size: minimum account size should be $2500 to stay safe.
Lot Size: Account lot size will be 0.01/$10k longterm. Note that risk of bigger drawdown might be a bit higher before balance buildup.
Profit and Drawdown expectancy:
Profit: Steadily making +$100 per week. On a $10k account approximately 5% montly.
Drawdown: Backtest and experience from running this for a while drawdown should not be over 10-20% (with higher tops...)
Calendar notes:
- April- Signal setup 2025-04-11 on previously used account so history does not represent this setup fully.
- May - Some restructuring of the portfolio and I closed a bunch of trades manually/stoploss. Still delivering a decent profit.
- Sept - First stoploss hit (-$95)
