The trades and the trading:

The signal is running 28 pairs on automated EA trading. Trades are running with a stoploss of 250 pips from entry - SL will happen.

Account and lot size:

Account size: minimum account size should be $2500 to stay safe.

Lot Size: Account lot size will be 0.01/$10k longterm. Note that risk of bigger drawdown might be a bit higher before balance buildup.

Profit and Drawdown expectancy:

Profit: Steadily making +$100 per week. On a $10k account approximately 5% montly.

Drawdown: Backtest and experience from running this for a while drawdown should not be over 10-20% (with higher tops...)





Calendar notes: