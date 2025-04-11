SignauxSections
Carl Christian Nyberg

Apex Firmus

Carl Christian Nyberg
0 avis
Fiabilité
49 semaines
1 / 1.3K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 181%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 473
Bénéfice trades:
2 979 (85.77%)
Perte trades:
494 (14.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
61.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 250.02 USD (346 777 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 065.96 USD (185 547 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
114 (48.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
269.26 USD (43)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
97.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.86%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
159
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.98
Longs trades:
1 491 (42.93%)
Courts trades:
1 982 (57.07%)
Facteur de profit:
1.57
Rendement attendu:
0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-80.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-290.48 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.83%
Prévision annuelle:
217.42%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.44 USD
Maximal:
396.98 USD (31.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.66% (394.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.19% (344.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 213
EURGBP 190
GBPAUD 159
EURNZD 158
USDCAD 153
USDJPY 146
EURAUD 146
AUDJPY 140
CHFJPY 135
EURCAD 134
EURJPY 130
GBPCAD 130
NZDJPY 120
GBPCHF 113
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD 104
AUDCHF 103
CADCHF 100
GBPUSD 97
NZDUSD 96
EURCHF 93
NZDCHF 92
NZDCAD 92
USDCHF 79
GBPNZD 79
AUDUSD 70
CADJPY 67
EURSGD 62
GBPSGD 55
AUDSGD 55
AUDCAD 55
CHFSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 111
EURGBP 69
GBPAUD 61
EURNZD 20
USDCAD 90
USDJPY 70
EURAUD 59
AUDJPY 61
CHFJPY 25
EURCAD 50
EURJPY 57
GBPCAD -47
NZDJPY 38
GBPCHF 51
GBPJPY 41
AUDNZD 28
AUDCHF 40
CADCHF 61
GBPUSD -242
NZDUSD 34
EURCHF 19
NZDCHF 46
NZDCAD 39
USDCHF 153
GBPNZD 34
AUDUSD 102
CADJPY 35
EURSGD 15
GBPSGD 13
AUDSGD 11
AUDCAD 37
CHFSGD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 12K
EURGBP 5.7K
GBPAUD 10K
EURNZD 1.4K
USDCAD 4K
USDJPY 11K
EURAUD 6.7K
AUDJPY 8.9K
CHFJPY 6.9K
EURCAD 8.2K
EURJPY 8.6K
GBPCAD 1.1K
NZDJPY 3.4K
GBPCHF 5.3K
GBPJPY 6.6K
AUDNZD 5.5K
AUDCHF 4.2K
CADCHF 6.3K
GBPUSD -6.2K
NZDUSD 3.4K
EURCHF 2.4K
NZDCHF 4.7K
NZDCAD 2.4K
USDCHF 6.8K
GBPNZD 5.5K
AUDUSD 7.2K
CADJPY 5.6K
EURSGD 3K
GBPSGD 2.8K
AUDSGD 2.3K
AUDCAD 4.6K
CHFSGD 654
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +61.44 USD
Pire transaction: -66 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 43
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -80.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.20 × 5
Axiory-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 244
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.57 × 7365
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.68 × 37
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.70 × 511
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
FusionMarkets-Live
0.73 × 731
118 plus...
The trades and the trading:

The signal is running 28 pairs on automated EA trading. Trades are running with a stoploss of 250 pips from entry - SL will happen.

Account and lot size:

Account size: minimum account size should be $2500 to stay safe.

Lot Size: Account lot size will be 0.01/$10k longterm. Note that risk of bigger drawdown might be a bit higher before balance buildup.

Profit and Drawdown expectancy:

Profit: Steadily making +$100 per week. On a $10k account approximately 5% montly.

Drawdown: Backtest and experience from running this for a while drawdown should not be over 10-20% (with higher tops...)


Calendar notes:

  • April- Signal setup 2025-04-11 on previously used account so history does not represent this setup fully.
  • May - Some restructuring of the portfolio and I closed a bunch of trades manually/stoploss. Still delivering a decent profit. 
  • Sept - First stoploss hit (-$95)
































































Aucun avis
2025.08.31 12:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 19:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Copier

