SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Aurora Trading
Aurelio Daniel Malla

Aurora Trading

Aurelio Daniel Malla
0 avis
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -11%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
623
Bénéfice trades:
349 (56.01%)
Perte trades:
274 (43.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
85.76 EUR
Pire transaction:
-224.72 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
5 800.47 EUR (73 122 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 658.56 EUR (67 943 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (171.31 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
258.89 EUR (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
58.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
26.28%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.15
Longs trades:
301 (48.31%)
Courts trades:
322 (51.69%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
0.23 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
16.62 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-20.65 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-598.52 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-598.52 EUR (17)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.36%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.14 EUR
Maximal:
923.70 EUR (30.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
48.32% (925.45 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
38.34% (720.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 327
AUDCHFp 240
GBPUSDp 47
EURUSDp 8
SPX500 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPYp 212
AUDCHFp 253
GBPUSDp -45
EURUSDp -257
SPX500 -1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPYp 4.9K
AUDCHFp 4.2K
GBPUSDp -1.3K
EURUSDp -2.7K
SPX500 -10
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +85.76 EUR
Pire transaction: -225 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 17
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +171.31 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -598.52 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Overview of the Automated Signal Channel with Intelligent Bots

Our signal channel is designed to offer users a structured experience backed by advanced technology. We provide access to four specialized bots, each configured to detect trading opportunities based on distinct strategic approaches and market conditions. These bots operate autonomously, reviewing and adjusting their parameters weekly based on historical performance.

🔁 Automated and Diversified Operation

Each bot uses a different analysis style, allowing for diversified signal generation and a more comprehensive view of the market. The system evaluates multiple variables to deliver signals that meet predefined risk and behavior criteria.

📊 Weekly Updates Based on Performance

The bots make weekly adjustments based on the data collected during operation. This adaptability helps ensure the signals remain relevant as market conditions evolve, without requiring constant manual oversight.

✅ What This Channel Offers:

  • Signals generated by four independent yet coordinated bots.

  • Quality filters based on historical data and current conditions.

  • Ongoing performance evaluation for each bot.

  • Built-in risk management across all strategies.

💡 Ideal For:

Traders seeking to complement their analysis, and users looking to automate part of their decision-making through a responsible, technology-driven system. Profitability is not guaranteed, but the structure is built with a solid technical foundation and cautious design.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 21:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 20:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.26 11:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 10:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 06:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Aurora Trading
50 USD par mois
-11%
0
0
USD
990
EUR
22
52%
623
56%
59%
1.02
0.23
EUR
48%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.