|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|175
|GBPUSD
|86
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-63
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 109
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.61 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.65 × 4633
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.68 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.99 × 2982
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.29 × 14
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.33 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.79 × 38
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.09 × 411
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods.
Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.
Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).
Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.
Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor.
Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/
