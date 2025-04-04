SignauxSections
Nguyen Quoc Hung

ZenForceEA

Nguyen Quoc Hung
0 avis
Fiabilité
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 57%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
261
Bénéfice trades:
129 (49.42%)
Perte trades:
132 (50.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
241.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-129.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 714.79 USD (56 533 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 560.08 USD (44 408 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (360.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
418.38 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
42.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.80%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.40
Longs trades:
127 (48.66%)
Courts trades:
134 (51.34%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
4.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
44.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-367.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-367.55 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.72%
Prévision annuelle:
57.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
822.21 USD (23.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.58% (822.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.40% (83.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 175
GBPUSD 86
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD -63
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
GBPUSD -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +241.23 USD
Pire transaction: -129 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +360.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -367.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.61 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.65 × 4633
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.68 × 136
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.99 × 2982
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.29 × 14
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.33 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
1.79 × 38
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.09 × 411
Exness-MT5Real28
2.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
28 plus...
This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods. 

Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.

Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).

Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.


Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor. 

Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/


Aucun avis
