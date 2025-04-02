- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
290
Bénéfice trades:
209 (72.06%)
Perte trades:
81 (27.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
600.58 USD (258 415 pips)
Perte brute:
-595.87 USD (34 462 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (41.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
90.85 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
54.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
128.14%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.04
Longs trades:
254 (87.59%)
Courts trades:
36 (12.41%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.36 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-29.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-41.79 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.22%
Prévision annuelle:
36.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.92 USD
Maximal:
120.01 USD (27.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.30% (119.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.14% (79.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|272
|US500
|12
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|17
|US500
|-10
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|US500
|-5.5K
|XAUUSD
|-915
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.90 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.39 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.61 × 515
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 169
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.07 × 30
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
72 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Hi, Welcome to copy my Signal. But I think I have to remind that to get "optimum profit": minimum balance is USD 352 (or equivalent in other Deposit Currencies) & Broker Account Leverage is minimum 1:10 . You have to rent Your Own Virtual Private Server (VPS) which has "low latency" with Your Broker Server.
After You subscribe: please make suitable adjustment to Your Subscription (including Your Balance Percentage Involved depends on Your Risk Management) & place the program at Your EA at Your VPS. Make sure also "slippage" between My Broker and Yours is "as small as possible" (I am using RAW account at My Broker with almost ZERO spread). I am doing just "very safe manual tradings" with "tight risk/money management (maximum 2% loss if Stop Loss is Reached)" (usage of Stop Losses & usage of Low 1:10 Leverage).
I Love the Arts of Manual Tradings.
Those Are All. Have Nice & Profitable Tradings Buddies. Sincerely Thank You Very Much for Subscribing.
Remember This to All My Subscribers:
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
USD
358
USD
USD
24
0%
290
72%
54%
1.00
0.02
USD
USD
27%
1:10