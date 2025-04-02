SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Fundamental Analysis Swing Trader 11
Roosdiarto Rooskandar St

Fundamental Analysis Swing Trader 11

Roosdiarto Rooskandar St
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:10
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
290
Bénéfice trades:
209 (72.06%)
Perte trades:
81 (27.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
600.58 USD (258 415 pips)
Perte brute:
-595.87 USD (34 462 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (41.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
90.85 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
54.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
128.14%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.04
Longs trades:
254 (87.59%)
Courts trades:
36 (12.41%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.36 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-29.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-41.79 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.22%
Prévision annuelle:
36.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.92 USD
Maximal:
120.01 USD (27.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.30% (119.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.14% (79.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 272
US500 12
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17
US500 -10
XAUUSD -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.6K
US500 -5.5K
XAUUSD -915
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.90 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 169
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
72 plus...
Hi, Welcome to copy my Signal. But I think I have to remind that to get "optimum profit": minimum balance is USD 352 (or equivalent in other Deposit Currencies) & Broker Account Leverage is minimum 1:10 . You have to rent Your Own Virtual Private Server (VPS) which has "low latency" with Your Broker Server. 

After You subscribe: please make suitable adjustment to Your Subscription (including Your Balance Percentage Involved depends on Your Risk Management) & place the program at Your EA at Your VPS. Make sure also "slippage" between My Broker and Yours is "as small as possible" (I am using RAW account at My Broker with almost ZERO spread). I am doing just "very safe manual tradings" with "tight risk/money management (maximum 2% loss if Stop Loss is Reached)" (usage of Stop Losses & usage of Low 1:10 Leverage).

I Love the Arts of Manual Tradings.

Those Are All. Have Nice & Profitable Tradings Buddies. Sincerely Thank You Very Much for Subscribing. 

Remember This to All My Subscribers:

Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 03:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 15:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 19:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 10:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 09:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 08:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 11:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 13:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 21:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 03:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
