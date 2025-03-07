SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Sub Zero
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Scalping Sub Zero

Andika Tri Saputra
0 avis
Fiabilité
33 semaines
1 / 193 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 222%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
462
Bénéfice trades:
457 (98.91%)
Perte trades:
5 (1.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
196.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 173.35 USD (115 176 pips)
Perte brute:
-171.21 USD (571 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
179 (1 710.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 908.43 USD (174)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Activité de trading:
24.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.30%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2256.44
Longs trades:
461 (99.78%)
Courts trades:
1 (0.22%)
Facteur de profit:
36.06
Rendement attendu:
12.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.66 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
2.66 USD (0.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.92% (4 563.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 455
XAUUSDu 7
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
XAUUSDu 8
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 114K
XAUUSDu 814
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +196.30 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 174
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 710.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
1.51 × 39
RoboForex-Pro
1.68 × 40
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
FusionMarkets-Live
8.06 × 597
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
Trading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Taking Profit 25-50$/Trade
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

Techincal: RSI Divergence, Timeframe M30
BUY Only

Minimum Equity 2500$-5000$




Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Scalping Sub Zero
30 USD par mois
222%
1
193
USD
1
USD
33
34%
462
98%
25%
36.05
12.99
USD
62%
1:500
