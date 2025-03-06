SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EURO ONLY
Jimi Jim

EURO ONLY

Jimi Jim
0 avis
Fiabilité
75 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 31%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 130
Bénéfice trades:
806 (71.32%)
Perte trades:
324 (28.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
50.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-19.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 351.06 USD (189 876 pips)
Perte brute:
-731.36 USD (124 741 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (8.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
93.04 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
31.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.87%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.83
Longs trades:
451 (39.91%)
Courts trades:
679 (60.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.85
Rendement attendu:
0.55 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.68 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-7.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-79.15 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.81%
Prévision annuelle:
11.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
79.15 USD (3.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.10% (79.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.79% (582.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 959
Gold 66
XAUUSD 60
GBPUSD 40
EURGBP 5
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 480
Gold 58
XAUUSD 62
GBPUSD 16
EURGBP 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 14K
Gold 5.7K
XAUUSD 43K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURGBP 240
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +50.16 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
IronFXBM-Real4
0.00 × 15
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 42
CharterprimeAU-Live
0.00 × 17
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
NagaCapitalLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live2
0.00 × 56
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 4
BidtopiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 3
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 7
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 27
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
0.00 × 6
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 1
CityIndexSG-Live 107
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
1011 plus...
"This Signal Trade uses Expert Advisors."


Minimum Balance to Copy $2000

Expect Profit 1 - 3% / Month,  ( Medium Risk Setting )


Risk Warning !

Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before Copy this Signal.

Before deciding to participate in the markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite.

Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Aucun avis
2025.04.16 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 11:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
