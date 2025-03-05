- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|512
|GBPUSD
|36
|AUDUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|21
|USDCAD
|16
|EURAUD
|10
|USDJPY
|3
|#GER40
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|503
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|USDJPY
|0
|#GER40
|15
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|GBPUSD
|429
|AUDUSD
|2K
|EURUSD
|372
|USDCAD
|808
|EURAUD
|789
|USDJPY
|29
|#GER40
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BCRCo-REAL" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 30
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.38 × 488
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.
Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.
I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do.
In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.
This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.
To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account.
To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.
In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.
