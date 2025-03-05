SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trade sleep repeat MT4
Adrian Titilincu

Trade sleep repeat MT4

Adrian Titilincu
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 265%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
624
Bénéfice trades:
438 (70.19%)
Perte trades:
186 (29.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
99.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-81.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 922.84 USD (163 931 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 372.81 USD (106 859 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (94.06 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
165.20 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
35.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.80%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.18
Longs trades:
424 (67.95%)
Courts trades:
200 (32.05%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
0.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.39 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-34.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-217.00 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.74%
Prévision annuelle:
166.74%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
252.64 USD (27.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.93% (252.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
31.08% (84.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 512
GBPUSD 36
AUDUSD 24
EURUSD 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 10
USDJPY 3
#GER40 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 503
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 19
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 5
EURAUD 5
USDJPY 0
#GER40 15
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
GBPUSD 429
AUDUSD 2K
EURUSD 372
USDCAD 808
EURAUD 789
USDJPY 29
#GER40 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +99.15 USD
Pire transaction: -81 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +94.06 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BCRCo-REAL" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
BlueberryMarkets-Live
5.40 × 30
FBS-Real-7
7.38 × 488
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.

Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.

I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do. 

In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.

This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.

To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account. 

To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.

In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.



Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. 

Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 20:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 04:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 20:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 21:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.10 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 10:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
