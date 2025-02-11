SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GQA 11 Feb 2025
Andre Alexander Phandana

GQA 11 Feb 2025

Andre Alexander Phandana
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 50%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
104
Bénéfice trades:
68 (65.38%)
Perte trades:
36 (34.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
106.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-208.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 326.00 USD (354 882 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 900.95 USD (237 269 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (1 006.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 006.61 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
5.84%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.28%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.51
Longs trades:
63 (60.58%)
Courts trades:
41 (39.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
4.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
34.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-52.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-832.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-832.23 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.05%
Prévision annuelle:
219.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
832.23 USD (34.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.48% (832.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.82% (261.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 425
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 118K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +106.22 USD
Pire transaction: -209 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 006.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -832.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

"Gold Quest by Alex" or in short GQA has been running in live market for almost 3 years with very good performance especially after we deploy our GEN 2  strategies  as you can see in our MyFXbook account.

3 Years History: Join my Telegram Channel t.me/GoldQuestBA

In developing the strategies each one has gone through rigorous tests such as Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation, Parameter Permutation, Spread Manipulation, and Walk-Forward Optimizations Matrix.  Each strategy has statistic of 10 Years backtest data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Quick FAQ:
- GQA is a portfolio with multiple strategies specifically developed to trade only GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Each strategy has minimal correlation to other strategies to keep stability of the portfolio in any market conditions
- Use no martingale, grid or pyramid (enough of those time bombs)
- Not scalping, not aiming for small pips TP and big SL
- Have predefined stop loss on every trade
- Created for steady long term performance instead of spikes and crashes
- Have statistics of 10 Years backtest  data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Time Line:
0. Development, backtesting, demo account live market
1. Oct 2022 - First launch real account on Live Market
2. Jan 2024 - Deploy GEN 2 strategies. Much more profitable and stable
3. Aug 2024 - Accepted limited private Copy trades
4. Feb 2025 - New Account, Copy Trade on Exness & MQL5
5. Jul 2025 - Start this Telegram Channel
6. Will add more copy trade platform

I welcome you to join me in this Quest and let us have a steady investment growth together.

NOTE: Exness (the broker) truncate trading history regularly and unfortunately MQL5 does not keep it's own record which means the trading statistics will always reflect the truncated history. This will affect the following information of the signal:
- How old the signal
- Initial deposit
- The Growth, Profit, drawdown
- And everything else will also change

Therefore join my Telegram Channel for full trading history t.me/GoldQuestBA

Aucun avis
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 07:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 07:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 21:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 10:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.03 05:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.30 08:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 08:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 08:34
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.30 08:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 08:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 07:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 07:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.27 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
