Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon

USTEC Sniper

Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon
0 avis
Fiabilité
35 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 111 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
224
Bénéfice trades:
139 (62.05%)
Perte trades:
85 (37.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
117.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 381.45 USD (218 476 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 491.00 USD (215 130 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (176.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
274.59 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
35.01%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.15%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.46
Longs trades:
145 (64.73%)
Courts trades:
79 (35.27%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
3.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-143.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-143.65 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.88%
Prévision annuelle:
109.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
361.40 USD (8.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.90% (361.40 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.39% (357.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
USDJPY 50
USTEC 40
DE40 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 427
USDJPY -69
USTEC 627
DE40 -94
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
USDJPY -1.5K
USTEC 14K
DE40 -50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +117.13 USD
Pire transaction: -67 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +176.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -143.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
87 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.24 21:03
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.56% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 20:40 2025.08.18 20:40:27  

USTEC Sniper is back! Make sure to filter it if you have any accounts with DD limits. We're all in with the strategies now!

2025.08.15 14:15
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 16:37
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.31 23:22 2025.07.31 23:22:42  

Strategy Update: Gold + GER40 Starting today, we are adding GER40 (DAX) to our strategy alongside Gold (XAUUSD) to diversify and smooth the equity curve after a few slow months in metals. 🔄 Key Changes • Assets: Gold only → Gold + GER40 • Risk per trade: 0.5% (Gold) + 1% (GER40) • Max trades: 2 simultaneous (1 per asset) ⚠️ Even if both stop-losses hit on the same day, daily loss will not exceed -4%, keeping historical drawdown below -10%. 🎯 Why this helps • Intraday diversification: uncorrelated breakout patterns • More stable curve: 2024–2025 backtests show max DD ≤ 7% • Enhanced discipline: daily stop (-4%), global stop (-8.5%), dynamic lot sizing 📊 Daily P&L and drawdown updates in our private channel. We maintain full transparency and 100% algorithmic execution. Thank you for your trust, Víctor A. Ramírez Tobón

2025.07.30 15:44 2025.07.30 15:44:02  

I have added DE40 as an index to the portfolio after 6 months of rigorous backtesting and supported by 2 years of real-market testing. The addition of DE40 is designed to strengthen the portfolio during times when Gold (XAUUSD) is not trending upward. It operates similarly to our USTEC Sniper, but with lower risk exposure in terms of lot sizing. I'm confident this will be a valuable enhancement — we're aiming for meaningful returns while maintaining a strict 1% risk per trade and allowing only one trade per pair per day.

2025.07.30 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 22:54 2025.07.11 22:54:39  

Weekly & Monthly Recap – July (as of July 12, 2025) 📉 This week in XAUUSD was marked by high volatility and weak technical structure, with multiple failed breakout attempts. 🔁 5 trades executed: 2 wins, 3 losses 📊 Weekly result: +0.31% 📅 July performance so far: +0.31%, showing signs of recovery after a negative June (-3.04%). 📈 We continue focusing on strong technical setups, reducing exposure in unstable zones, and maintaining precise algorithmic execution. 🎯 Year-to-date growth stands at +24.73%, reflecting overall strategy strength despite recent pullbacks.

2025.06.27 16:14 2025.06.27 16:14:24  

Weekly Recap (June 23–27, 2025) 📉 A demanding week in Gold (XAUUSD), with erratic movement and weak respect of technical zones, leading to tighter stop-outs. 📊 Net result: -88.24 USD | -2.67% 🔁 5 trades executed: 1 win / 4 losses. 📈 June closes at -3.04%, marking the first monthly correction of the year. 📉 Despite the drawdown, the strategy holds a +25.04% total gain in 2025, with controlled DD and consistent structure. 🔎 Focus remains on capital protection, technical re-evaluation, and avoiding overtrading in low-confidence conditions.

2025.06.20 16:55 2025.06.20 16:55:37  

Weekly Recap (June 16–20, 2025) 📉 This week brought high volatility in Gold (XAUUSD) driven by the FOMC meeting and monetary policy outlook. ⚠️ The market showed sharp reactions and false breakouts, demanding precise entries and cautious risk management. 📊 Net result: +27.97 USD | +0.97% 🔁 5 trades executed: 3 wins / 2 losses. 📅 June has been a tough month—initially showing +4%, and after some drawdown, we hold a +0.18% monthly gain. 📉 Drawdown remains stable at 4.8%, within acceptable levels. 🔎 We continue to focus on high-quality technical entries and 99% algorithmic execution, staying adaptive to high-impact macro news.

2025.06.13 17:41 2025.06.13 17:41:52  

Weekly Recap (June 10–14, 2025) 📉 Correction week in Gold (XAUUSD) with choppy price action around institutional levels. 📊 Net result: -37.02 USD | -1.06%, with 2 winners and 3 losers. 🔍 Focus remains on clean setups and minimizing exposure during weak signals. 📅 Monthly progress for June: 🔸 Current monthly return: -0.83% 🔸 Total growth in 2025: +27.89% 🔸 Max drawdown YTD: 4.8%

2025.06.06 13:28 2025.06.06 13:28:32  

📉 A volatile and challenging week in Gold (XAUUSD), with sharp swings between $3,315 and $3,400, especially around NFP release. ⚖️ We closed with 2 winning trades and 3 losses, impacted by sudden spikes and false breakouts. 📊 Weekly net result: +22.79 USD | +0.71% 🔒 Note: Funded accounts remain with a gold position open on Friday, due to larger lot sizes (~0.20) on 100K accounts. 🔎 Our focus continues to be on precise technical setups and tighter risk control within institutional price zones.

2025.05.23 20:50 2025.05.23 20:50:32  

Technical Weekly Recap (May 19–23, 2025) 📈 Gold (XAUUSD) showed a strong bullish reversal after testing key support zones near $3,265, driven by renewed institutional demand and profit-taking near recent highs. 🔁 Price action ranged between $3,233 and $3,360, offering solid setups in both pullbacks and breakouts 2 losses and 2 wins 1 BE. 📅 May growth stands at +5.68%, with consistent technical entries and solid risk control.

2025.05.16 16:09 2025.05.16 16:09:40  

Weekly Recap | Net result: +18.64 USD. Total trades: 6 (XAUUSD & USDJPY). USDJPY small-range trades have been discontinued due to poor performance over the past five months. A noticeable decrease in activity is anticipated to enhance coverage. USTEC is now traded under a separate signal, achieving 9% gain this month with a 100% win rate. 👉 Refer to that signal for additional information.

2025.05.09 17:27 2025.05.09 17:27:59  

Hello everyone! This week has been marked by particularly erratic movements, making it quite challenging to align with the strategy. Nevertheless, profits have been made, adding more percentage to our gains. We are looking forward to an amazing month; April set a high profit mark with 7.03%, but May, with only nine days so far, already achieved 4.57% in our accounts, showing great promise for a successful month. Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!

