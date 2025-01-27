- Croissance
|XAUUSD
|119
|USDJPY
|50
|USTEC
|40
|DE40
|15
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|427
|USDJPY
|-69
|USTEC
|627
|DE40
|-94
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|USTEC
|14K
|DE40
|-50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 457
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.52 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
USTEC Sniper is back! Make sure to filter it if you have any accounts with DD limits. We're all in with the strategies now!
Strategy Update: Gold + GER40 Starting today, we are adding GER40 (DAX) to our strategy alongside Gold (XAUUSD) to diversify and smooth the equity curve after a few slow months in metals. 🔄 Key Changes • Assets: Gold only → Gold + GER40 • Risk per trade: 0.5% (Gold) + 1% (GER40) • Max trades: 2 simultaneous (1 per asset) ⚠️ Even if both stop-losses hit on the same day, daily loss will not exceed -4%, keeping historical drawdown below -10%. 🎯 Why this helps • Intraday diversification: uncorrelated breakout patterns • More stable curve: 2024–2025 backtests show max DD ≤ 7% • Enhanced discipline: daily stop (-4%), global stop (-8.5%), dynamic lot sizing 📊 Daily P&L and drawdown updates in our private channel. We maintain full transparency and 100% algorithmic execution. Thank you for your trust, Víctor A. Ramírez Tobón
I have added DE40 as an index to the portfolio after 6 months of rigorous backtesting and supported by 2 years of real-market testing. The addition of DE40 is designed to strengthen the portfolio during times when Gold (XAUUSD) is not trending upward. It operates similarly to our USTEC Sniper, but with lower risk exposure in terms of lot sizing. I'm confident this will be a valuable enhancement — we're aiming for meaningful returns while maintaining a strict 1% risk per trade and allowing only one trade per pair per day.
Weekly & Monthly Recap – July (as of July 12, 2025) 📉 This week in XAUUSD was marked by high volatility and weak technical structure, with multiple failed breakout attempts. 🔁 5 trades executed: 2 wins, 3 losses 📊 Weekly result: +0.31% 📅 July performance so far: +0.31%, showing signs of recovery after a negative June (-3.04%). 📈 We continue focusing on strong technical setups, reducing exposure in unstable zones, and maintaining precise algorithmic execution. 🎯 Year-to-date growth stands at +24.73%, reflecting overall strategy strength despite recent pullbacks.
Weekly Recap (June 23–27, 2025) 📉 A demanding week in Gold (XAUUSD), with erratic movement and weak respect of technical zones, leading to tighter stop-outs. 📊 Net result: -88.24 USD | -2.67% 🔁 5 trades executed: 1 win / 4 losses. 📈 June closes at -3.04%, marking the first monthly correction of the year. 📉 Despite the drawdown, the strategy holds a +25.04% total gain in 2025, with controlled DD and consistent structure. 🔎 Focus remains on capital protection, technical re-evaluation, and avoiding overtrading in low-confidence conditions.
Weekly Recap (June 16–20, 2025) 📉 This week brought high volatility in Gold (XAUUSD) driven by the FOMC meeting and monetary policy outlook. ⚠️ The market showed sharp reactions and false breakouts, demanding precise entries and cautious risk management. 📊 Net result: +27.97 USD | +0.97% 🔁 5 trades executed: 3 wins / 2 losses. 📅 June has been a tough month—initially showing +4%, and after some drawdown, we hold a +0.18% monthly gain. 📉 Drawdown remains stable at 4.8%, within acceptable levels. 🔎 We continue to focus on high-quality technical entries and 99% algorithmic execution, staying adaptive to high-impact macro news.
Weekly Recap (June 10–14, 2025) 📉 Correction week in Gold (XAUUSD) with choppy price action around institutional levels. 📊 Net result: -37.02 USD | -1.06%, with 2 winners and 3 losers. 🔍 Focus remains on clean setups and minimizing exposure during weak signals. 📅 Monthly progress for June: 🔸 Current monthly return: -0.83% 🔸 Total growth in 2025: +27.89% 🔸 Max drawdown YTD: 4.8%
📉 A volatile and challenging week in Gold (XAUUSD), with sharp swings between $3,315 and $3,400, especially around NFP release. ⚖️ We closed with 2 winning trades and 3 losses, impacted by sudden spikes and false breakouts. 📊 Weekly net result: +22.79 USD | +0.71% 🔒 Note: Funded accounts remain with a gold position open on Friday, due to larger lot sizes (~0.20) on 100K accounts. 🔎 Our focus continues to be on precise technical setups and tighter risk control within institutional price zones.
Technical Weekly Recap (May 19–23, 2025) 📈 Gold (XAUUSD) showed a strong bullish reversal after testing key support zones near $3,265, driven by renewed institutional demand and profit-taking near recent highs. 🔁 Price action ranged between $3,233 and $3,360, offering solid setups in both pullbacks and breakouts 2 losses and 2 wins 1 BE. 📅 May growth stands at +5.68%, with consistent technical entries and solid risk control.
Weekly Recap | Net result: +18.64 USD. Total trades: 6 (XAUUSD & USDJPY). USDJPY small-range trades have been discontinued due to poor performance over the past five months. A noticeable decrease in activity is anticipated to enhance coverage. USTEC is now traded under a separate signal, achieving 9% gain this month with a 100% win rate. 👉 Refer to that signal for additional information.
Hello everyone! This week has been marked by particularly erratic movements, making it quite challenging to align with the strategy. Nevertheless, profits have been made, adding more percentage to our gains. We are looking forward to an amazing month; April set a high profit mark with 7.03%, but May, with only nine days so far, already achieved 4.57% in our accounts, showing great promise for a successful month. Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!
