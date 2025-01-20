- Croissance
Trades:
115
Bénéfice trades:
82 (71.30%)
Perte trades:
33 (28.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
39.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-319.01 USD
Bénéfice brut:
519.27 USD (59 430 pips)
Perte brute:
-825.76 USD (78 479 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (82.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
85.42 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
77.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.78%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.60
Longs trades:
41 (35.65%)
Courts trades:
74 (64.35%)
Facteur de profit:
0.63
Rendement attendu:
-2.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-438.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-438.53 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-57.10%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
306.49 USD
Maximal:
509.50 USD (53.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
58.28% (509.50 USD)
Par fonds propres:
59.48% (435.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|34
|USOilSpot
|33
|XAGUSD
|13
|US2000
|11
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|8
|UK100
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|8
|USOilSpot
|65
|XAGUSD
|-156
|US2000
|-305
|AUDUSD
|16
|NZDUSD
|30
|UK100
|19
|USDCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|889
|USOilSpot
|6.5K
|XAGUSD
|-16K
|US2000
|-29K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|UK100
|14K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|415
|XAUUSD
|69
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +39.87 USD
Pire transaction: -319 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.65 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -438.53 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCM-USDReal07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 3
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 5
|
Activtrades-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-2
|0.00 × 3
|
KRCCORP-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 3
|
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.19 × 77
|
IronFX-Real1
|1.50 × 2
|
IamFX-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-3
|3.33 × 6
|
Alpari-Standard3
|3.88 × 8
|
SquaredMT4-Demo
|4.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.71 × 7
|
OneTrade-Real
|4.96 × 57
|
GFTForex-Server
|5.17 × 6
|
OANDA-GMT-5 Live
|5.18 × 84
|
OneTrade-Test
|6.00 × 29
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals
Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.
Performance Expectations:
Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.
Recommended Broker:
For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.
Additional Resources:
We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.
Looking to grow your wealth?
Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.
Ready to Learn More?
Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.
Contact:
For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: http://wa.me/97333391009
Disclaimer:
Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.
Aucun avis
