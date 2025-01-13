- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 126
Bénéfice trades:
1 239 (58.27%)
Perte trades:
887 (41.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
166.09 USD
Pire transaction:
-186.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 676.07 USD (235 194 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 235.28 USD (183 107 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (2 438.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 438.81 USD (50)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
77.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.26%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.34
Longs trades:
998 (46.94%)
Courts trades:
1 128 (53.06%)
Facteur de profit:
2.04
Rendement attendu:
2.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-1 271.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 271.64 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.86%
Prévision annuelle:
35.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 627.32 USD (15.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.88% (1 627.32 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.41% (3 708.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1988
|EURCHF
|138
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|499
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|44K
|EURCHF
|8.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +166.09 USD
Pire transaction: -186 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 50
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 438.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 271.64 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.71 × 111
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.42 × 114
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|1.98 × 56
🔍 Core of the strategy: Resonance principle of KDJ and RSI indicators
Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required
📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
111%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
40
99%
2 126
58%
78%
2.03
2.56
USD
USD
56%
1:500