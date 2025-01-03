SignauxSections
Qi Qing Chen

Low risk trading version 3

Qi Qing Chen
0 avis
Fiabilité
38 semaines
6 / 3.4K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2 686%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 824
Bénéfice trades:
943 (51.69%)
Perte trades:
881 (48.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
79.68 USD
Pire transaction:
-49.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 922.59 USD (10 670 546 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 084.20 USD (4 567 850 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (162.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
290.31 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
45.21%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.11%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.75
Longs trades:
1 019 (55.87%)
Courts trades:
805 (44.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.75
Rendement attendu:
2.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-275.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-346.31 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.39%
Prévision annuelle:
-4.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
25.35 USD
Maximal:
568.23 USD (21.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
46.10% (568.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
45.39% (429.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD# 1218
ETHUSD# 123
BTCUSD# 119
USDJPY# 72
OILCash 61
US500-JUN25 53
SILVER# 47
GBPJPY# 31
GBPAUD# 27
BTCJPY# 15
AUDUSD# 13
AUDJPY# 13
US500-MAR25 12
GBPUSD# 7
SOLUSD# 6
US500-SEP25 5
ETHBTC# 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 2.5K
ETHUSD# 227
BTCUSD# 641
USDJPY# 48
OILCash 86
US500-JUN25 -28
SILVER# 212
GBPJPY# -4
GBPAUD# -22
BTCJPY# -61
AUDUSD# 37
AUDJPY# 22
US500-MAR25 161
GBPUSD# 19
SOLUSD# -3
US500-SEP25 15
ETHBTC# -2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 243K
ETHUSD# 166K
BTCUSD# 6.5M
USDJPY# 6.2K
OILCash 1.2K
US500-JUN25 -14K
SILVER# 4.2K
GBPJPY# -1.9K
GBPAUD# 611
BTCJPY# -918K
AUDUSD# 2.5K
AUDJPY# 566
US500-MAR25 82K
GBPUSD# 1.9K
SOLUSD# -806
US500-SEP25 10K
ETHBTC# -88
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +79.68 USD
Pire transaction: -49 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +162.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -275.70 USD

The combination of fundamental and technical aspects

The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI

Stop loss and stop trading are both manual

The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver

Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing

Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259

This account will maintain a balance of $1000. I have two main accounts associated with it, one of which will use one sixth of the position according to the funding ratio, and the other will use half of the position. It is recommended that subscribers adjust their position according to their own risk tolerance
