|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|1218
|ETHUSD#
|123
|BTCUSD#
|119
|USDJPY#
|72
|OILCash
|61
|US500-JUN25
|53
|SILVER#
|47
|GBPJPY#
|31
|GBPAUD#
|27
|BTCJPY#
|15
|AUDUSD#
|13
|AUDJPY#
|13
|US500-MAR25
|12
|GBPUSD#
|7
|SOLUSD#
|6
|US500-SEP25
|5
|ETHBTC#
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|2.5K
|ETHUSD#
|227
|BTCUSD#
|641
|USDJPY#
|48
|OILCash
|86
|US500-JUN25
|-28
|SILVER#
|212
|GBPJPY#
|-4
|GBPAUD#
|-22
|BTCJPY#
|-61
|AUDUSD#
|37
|AUDJPY#
|22
|US500-MAR25
|161
|GBPUSD#
|19
|SOLUSD#
|-3
|US500-SEP25
|15
|ETHBTC#
|-2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|243K
|ETHUSD#
|166K
|BTCUSD#
|6.5M
|USDJPY#
|6.2K
|OILCash
|1.2K
|US500-JUN25
|-14K
|SILVER#
|4.2K
|GBPJPY#
|-1.9K
|GBPAUD#
|611
|BTCJPY#
|-918K
|AUDUSD#
|2.5K
|AUDJPY#
|566
|US500-MAR25
|82K
|GBPUSD#
|1.9K
|SOLUSD#
|-806
|US500-SEP25
|10K
|ETHBTC#
|-88
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI
Stop loss and stop trading are both manual
The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver
Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing
Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259
