Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
Trades:
485
Bénéfice trades:
223 (45.97%)
Perte trades:
262 (54.02%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 634.73 USD (660 678 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 671.18 USD (570 266 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (339.08 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
339.08 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
1.12%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.72%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
16 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.05
Longs trades:
294 (60.62%)
Courts trades:
191 (39.38%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.81 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-146.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-216.25 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
240.64%
Prévision annuelle:
2 919.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
712.49 USD
Maximal:
805.36 USD (255.80%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
98.61% (800.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.08% (31.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|485
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.96 × 352
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.53 × 293
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
Important Notes Before Copying My Trades
Please read and understand the following carefully before copying my trading signals:
Trading Strategy
- My trading approach is intraday and does not involve holding positions overnight.
- All trades are entered manually, based on signals generated by my proprietary tools. Each signal is carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with my strategy before any action is taken. This is not a fully automated system, so do not expect it to function like one.
Risk Management
-
Capital Allocation:
- My trading account is managed as a percentage of the total account balance. Only a small portion of my overall capital is allocated to the trading account, ensuring risks are kept under control.
- If you decide to copy my trades, please follow these capital management guidelines:
- For accounts under $5,000: Copy trades with only 10% of your total capital.
- For accounts between $5,000 and $100,000: Copy trades with only 8% of your total capital.
- For accounts over $100,000: Copy trades with only 6% of your total capital.
-
Lot Sizing:
- My trading lot sizes are managed based on the volume per account balance. Use a lot size of 0.01 lot for every $200 in your account. Adjust proportionally based on your total account size to maintain proper risk management.
-
Daily Stop-Loss Limit:
- The maximum allowable loss in a single day for my trading account is 35% of the capital deposited into the account, which corresponds to a maximum of 5% of my total capital allocated to the market.
- For each individual trade, I aim to limit the stop-loss to an average of 2% of the account balance. This ensures that no single trade disproportionately impacts the overall account.
-
Profit and Loss Adjustment:
- I regularly withdraw profits when they are achieved to secure gains.
- In the case of a losing day, I may deposit additional capital to maintain trading efficiency and manage risk effectively.
Profit Target
- My monthly profit target is 10% of the account balance. Larger accounts may experience lower returns, but this comes with correspondingly lower risk.
By following these guidelines, you can align your expectations, manage your risk effectively, and maximize the benefits of copying my trades.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
39 USD par mois
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
357
USD
USD
39
0%
485
45%
1%
0.98
-0.08
USD
USD
99%
1:500