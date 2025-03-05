- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|885
|AUDCAD
|218
|NZDCAD
|47
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|118
|AUDCAD
|205
|NZDCAD
|24
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|18
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-6.4K
|AUDCAD
|4.1K
|NZDCAD
|698
|GBPUSD
|-229
|USDCAD
|2.7K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.19 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.37 × 289
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 330
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 241
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.60 × 1572
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.87 × 193
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.96 × 354
This signal is aim to grow the account steadily without high drawdown.
Traded Symbol: EURUSD & AUDCAD
Recommended Starting Capital: $1000-$1500 (DO NOT subscribe if your balance is less than recommended)
We enter the market based on different indicators (RSI, BB, EMA etc..), take profit when the indicator show opposite signal. If the order didn't goes the way we analyzed, we will open martingale order, and monitor it closely to maintain the DD as lower as possible, and close all the deals to avoid loss.
Feel free to PM if anything.
just grid ea and loos money