Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 avis
Fiabilité
59 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 164
Bénéfice trades:
879 (75.51%)
Perte trades:
285 (24.48%)
Meilleure transaction:
145.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-178.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 665.01 USD (168 053 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 290.98 USD (167 222 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (68.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
145.18 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
84.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.60%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.63
Longs trades:
807 (69.33%)
Courts trades:
357 (30.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.17 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-46.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-395.88 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.17%
Prévision annuelle:
38.86%
Algo trading:
82%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.34 USD
Maximal:
592.96 USD (35.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.19% (594.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.50% (1 250.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 885
AUDCAD 218
NZDCAD 47
GBPUSD 9
USDCAD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 118
AUDCAD 205
NZDCAD 24
GBPUSD 10
USDCAD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -6.4K
AUDCAD 4.1K
NZDCAD 698
GBPUSD -229
USDCAD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +145.18 USD
Pire transaction: -179 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -46.88 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1572
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.87 × 193
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
59 plus...
This signal is aim to grow the account steadily without high drawdown.

Traded Symbol: EURUSD & AUDCAD

Recommended Starting Capital: $1000-$1500 (DO NOT subscribe if your balance is less than recommended)

We enter the market based on different indicators (RSI, BB, EMA etc..), take profit when the indicator show opposite signal. If the order didn't goes the way we analyzed, we will open martingale order, and monitor it closely to maintain the DD as lower as possible, and close all the deals to avoid loss.

Feel free to PM if anything.

Note moyenne:
dimah850
76
dimah850 2025.03.05 09:58 
 

just grid ea and loos money

2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 19:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 321 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 15:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Monthly Steady Growth
30 USD par mois
21%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
59
82%
1 164
75%
85%
1.11
0.32
USD
61%
1:500
