Christophe Gregory Paitrault

No BS small account

Christophe Gregory Paitrault
0 avis
Fiabilité
45 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 99%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
423
Bénéfice trades:
268 (63.35%)
Perte trades:
155 (36.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
279.38 EUR
Pire transaction:
-132.06 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 985.87 EUR (666 084 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 582.19 EUR (65 045 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (348.11 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
514.62 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
74.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.69%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
9.03
Longs trades:
162 (38.30%)
Courts trades:
261 (61.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.93
Rendement attendu:
5.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
18.60 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-16.66 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-61.96 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-266.08 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.12%
Prévision annuelle:
13.58%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.33 EUR
Maximal:
266.08 EUR (6.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.26% (266.08 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
25.90% (950.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 372
AUDUSD 41
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
AUDUSD 559
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 34K
AUDUSD 954
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +279.38 EUR
Pire transaction: -132 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +348.11 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -61.96 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
This is my No BS live signal

It Currently runs on a small account until my broker clears the rest of the funds.

It's designed to run on accounts starting at 1000$ with a leverage of 1:500

I'm using ICtrading for that on my personal account, you can use the following link to create your first demo and live account:

https://tinyurl.com/3xweb7c2


I created No BS for a simple reason: I was tired of wasting thousands of dollars on useless false advertisement EA you could find on this website's market.

They're always losing money one way or another while giving phenomenal back testing results that can turn 100$ into millions in a year or two.

This is my answer to that: a robust grid system with smart entries, no fluff, just avoiding dangerous news and filtering entries with multiples strategies.

Unlike many EA, it can run on every single asset because there is no history reading on one asset! There is NO reason for a strategy to perform amazingly on one pair and fail on every other. Yes some pairs are better than others, but that's not the same as failing miserably!


Currently working on fixing an issue with TP not updating properly, thus why the EA is not available for sale just yet and why it's not 100% algo since I have to place the TP myself .


So here it is!

I'll be putting the EA on sale very soon as I'm still making sure it's bug free for everyone. Meanwhile feel free to subscribe to the signal or monitor it.

I'm withdrawing the money every time the account double to take all risk off the table.



Aucun avis
2025.09.23 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 00:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 08:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 09:59 2025.05.05 09:59:43  

I'll close manually ahead of FMOC while in profit and resume operation once the dust settle from it. It's one of the times in market where the risk isn't worth the reward

2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
