SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GM TRADER2
Masoud Golitabar

GM TRADER2

Masoud Golitabar
0 avis
45 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -1%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
239
Bénéfice trades:
174 (72.80%)
Perte trades:
65 (27.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
474.48 USD (29 770 pips)
Perte brute:
-481.85 USD (28 182 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (24.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
40.05 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
19.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.15%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.04
Longs trades:
107 (44.77%)
Courts trades:
132 (55.23%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-169.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-169.49 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-15.23%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.37 USD
Maximal:
174.74 USD (16.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.81% (174.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.37% (179.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 84
AUDNZD 36
AUDCAD 35
NZDCAD 33
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 23
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 88
AUDNZD 14
AUDCAD -119
NZDCAD 40
XAUUSD -37
EURUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2K
AUDNZD 324
AUDCAD -2.4K
NZDCAD 4.6K
XAUUSD -3.6K
EURUSD 639
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.70 USD
Pire transaction: -67 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -169.49 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.37 × 60
Exness-Real28
1.41 × 102
FusionMarkets-Live
2.66 × 100
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
5.61 × 635
VantageInternational-Live 18
5.83 × 225
RoyalInvMediation-Live 2
6.38 × 797
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
8.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 46
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
10.09 × 148
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

0.If you use ICMAKERTS broker, use this link :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2241418?source=Site+Signals+Page#!tab=account

When subscribing to my GM TRADER2 signal, keep in mind the following things.

The difference between GM TRADER 2 signal and GM TRADER is the level of risk and a more style to trade( More risk , more profit ).

1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $500

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 24% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, GBPUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 04:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 01:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 09:40
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.87% of days out of 308 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 15:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 05:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 11:05
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 244 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 06:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 23:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.23 21:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.22 10:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 23:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.20 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GM TRADER2
30 USD par mois
-1%
0
0
USD
865
USD
45
100%
239
72%
20%
0.98
-0.03
USD
17%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.