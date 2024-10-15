- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF
|143
|USDJPY
|67
|EURUSD
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCHF
|279
|USDJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|97
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCHF
|30K
|USDJPY
|11K
|EURUSD
|17K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
WeTradeBroker-Live1
|0.00 × 15
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 11
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 13
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 95
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 21
PYE EA signal is handled by our PYE EA trend based on special entry rules in form of stop and limit orders.
If you are subscribing to a signal first time then refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Requirement of Signal
- Leverage 1:500 or more.
- Swap free account preferably.
- If also commission free then awesome. message me if you need recommendation for swap free and commission free account or visit my profile.
- Account size should not be lower than 1500 usd.
Contact Telegram
@forexbob_support
Forex trading carries a high level of risk so only use that much funds which you can afford to loss.
Past profitable results doesnot guarantee future profits.
