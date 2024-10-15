SignauxSections
Manpreet Singh

PYE EA

Manpreet Singh
0 avis
Fiabilité
47 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 21%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
272
Bénéfice trades:
225 (82.72%)
Perte trades:
47 (17.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.76 USD
Pire transaction:
-34.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
906.21 USD (97 057 pips)
Perte brute:
-478.05 USD (39 711 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
49 (289.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
289.86 USD (49)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
89.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.53%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.99
Longs trades:
156 (57.35%)
Courts trades:
116 (42.65%)
Facteur de profit:
1.90
Rendement attendu:
1.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-77.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-215.31 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.52%
Prévision annuelle:
6.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
215.31 USD (8.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.59% (215.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.27% (736.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCHF 143
USDJPY 67
EURUSD 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHF 279
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 97
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHF 30K
USDJPY 11K
EURUSD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.76 USD
Pire transaction: -34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 49
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +289.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -77.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
WeTradeBroker-Live1
0.00 × 15
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 11
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
0.00 × 1
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 11
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 3
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 29
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 13
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 95
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 16
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 21
924 plus...
PYE EA signal is handled by our PYE EA trend based on special entry rules in form of stop and limit orders.

If you are subscribing to a signal first time then refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


Requirement of Signal

  • Leverage 1:500 or more.
  • Swap free account preferably.
  • If also commission free then awesome. message me if you need recommendation for swap free and commission free account or visit my profile.
  • Account size should not be lower than 1500 usd.


Contact Telegram

@forexbob_support


Forex trading carries a high level of risk so only use that much funds which you can afford to loss.

Past profitable results doesnot guarantee future profits.


Aucun avis
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 05:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 03:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 01:55
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 18:38
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 05:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.31 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PYE EA
33 USD par mois
21%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
47
100%
272
82%
89%
1.89
1.57
USD
32%
1:500
Copier

