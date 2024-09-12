SignauxSections
Iwan Susantiaji

GOLD Hunter77

Iwan Susantiaji
0 avis
Fiabilité
61 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 435%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
221
Bénéfice trades:
219 (99.09%)
Perte trades:
2 (0.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
100.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-23.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 404.23 USD (3 000 947 pips)
Perte brute:
-24.67 USD (23 666 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
177 (3 016.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 016.13 USD (177)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.01
Activité de trading:
87.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.27%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
143.20
Longs trades:
217 (98.19%)
Courts trades:
4 (1.81%)
Facteur de profit:
137.99
Rendement attendu:
15.29 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-23.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.60 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.02%
Prévision annuelle:
133.72%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.60 USD (2.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.66% (23.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.67% (1 027.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
XTIUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
XTIUSD 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3M
XTIUSD 1.8K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +100.36 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 177
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 016.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 plus...
🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years

🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.

⚙️ Trading Philosophy

  • 📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time

  • 🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth

  • ❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping

  • 📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)

  • ✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy

💼 Who is this signal for?

✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation

💶 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💰 Recommended starting capital: $2,000 minimum

  • ⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500

  • ✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

  • 🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution

  • 🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🔒 Risk Management & Safety

The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance

🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)

  • 📈 Starting capital: $2,000

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*

  • 🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
    (*Past performance does not guarantee future results)


Aucun avis
2025.08.26 01:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.10 15:52
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.07 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 18:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.20 08:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 09:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.10 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.01 01:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.04.11 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.04.10 04:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.16 00:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.03 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.19 16:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GOLD Hunter77
30 USD par mois
435%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
61
30%
221
99%
88%
137.99
15.29
USD
39%
1:500
