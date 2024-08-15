SignauxSections
Guangquan Huang

LuhueaSinperXAU

Guangquan Huang
0 avis
Fiabilité
460 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2016 149%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 655
Bénéfice trades:
3 037 (65.24%)
Perte trades:
1 618 (34.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 115.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-387.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9 899.73 USD (549 683 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 884.58 USD (379 630 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (86.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 716.77 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
0.49%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
93.84%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
44
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.97
Longs trades:
2 474 (53.15%)
Courts trades:
2 181 (46.85%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.25 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-160.73 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-462.70 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.94%
Prévision annuelle:
-70.99%
Algo trading:
82%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
41.16 USD
Maximal:
1 014.56 USD (13.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.84% (411.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.49% (91.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 888
EURUSD 863
NDX 741
SP500 617
GBPUSD 593
GDAXI 257
USDJPY 126
EURJPY 117
EURAUD 69
USDCHF 60
GBPAUD 31
USDCAD 29
EURCHF 29
CHFJPY 27
CADJPY 19
GBPCAD 18
GBPJPY 16
XTIUSD 15
AUDUSD 14
AUDCAD 14
CADCHF 14
EURCAD 13
NZDCAD 13
GBPCHF 12
AUDNZD 12
GBPNZD 11
XAGUSD 10
EURNZD 9
USDSGD 7
EURGBP 4
AUDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
USDTRY 1
EURTRY 1
GBPTRY 1
C 1
WS30 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
EURUSD 1.7K
NDX -29
SP500 11
GBPUSD 20
GDAXI -51
USDJPY -8
EURJPY 20
EURAUD 290
USDCHF 21
GBPAUD -26
USDCAD -18
EURCHF 2
CHFJPY -16
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD -21
GBPJPY 19
XTIUSD -119
AUDUSD 44
AUDCAD -5
CADCHF -2
EURCAD -2
NZDCAD 5
GBPCHF -18
AUDNZD -3
GBPNZD -5
XAGUSD 81
EURNZD 2
USDSGD 1
EURGBP -2
AUDJPY -2
NZDUSD -1
USDTRY 0
EURTRY 2
GBPTRY 17
C 0
WS30 -6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 110K
EURUSD 500
NDX 2.6K
SP500 807
GBPUSD 3.4K
GDAXI -2.1K
USDJPY -711
EURJPY 3.2K
EURAUD 50K
USDCHF 2.5K
GBPAUD -4.9K
USDCAD 235
EURCHF 415
CHFJPY -1.4K
CADJPY 340
GBPCAD -2.6K
GBPJPY 2.2K
XTIUSD -854
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD -571
CADCHF -86
EURCAD -113
NZDCAD 753
GBPCHF -1.7K
AUDNZD -382
GBPNZD -574
XAGUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 319
USDSGD 199
EURGBP -141
AUDJPY -201
NZDUSD -1
USDTRY 264
EURTRY 2K
GBPTRY -4.8K
C -14
WS30 -7
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 115.66 USD
Pire transaction: -388 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +86.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -160.73 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 263
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.28 × 18
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.48 × 165
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 14
XMTrading-Real 12
0.50 × 2
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 162
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.59 × 231
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.68 × 22
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.69 × 229
ICMarkets-Live06
0.69 × 522
ICMarkets-Live14
0.70 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.75 × 24
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
TickmillUK-Live03
0.87 × 90
196 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 13:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 08:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.29 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 09:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 15:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 03:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.16 20:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.27 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 19:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 15:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
