|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|559
|AUDCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|348
|AUDCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|17
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live18" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.71 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.86 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.07 × 1012
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.10 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.16 × 1073
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.31 × 1197
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.35 × 301
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.44 × 9
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.69 × 212
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.75 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.75 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|2.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.63 × 618
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|2.68 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.72 × 64
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|2.80 × 113
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.91 × 160
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year
Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )
Investor Recommend:
- For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly +/-10%/monthly
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
