SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / MSC GoldenPips ICM Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC GoldenPips ICM Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 avis
Fiabilité
60 semaines
1 / 567 USD
Copie pour 36 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 95%
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
560
Bénéfice trades:
433 (77.32%)
Perte trades:
127 (22.68%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.76 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 100.89 USD (114 070 pips)
Perte brute:
-752.75 USD (74 060 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (51.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
64.70 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
5.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.45%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.15
Longs trades:
348 (62.14%)
Courts trades:
212 (37.86%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-87.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-95.11 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.16%
Prévision annuelle:
62.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
161.83 USD (20.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.11% (161.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.36% (123.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 559
AUDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 348
AUDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
AUDCAD 17
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.76 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +51.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -87.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live18" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.07 × 1012
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.10 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.16 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.31 × 1197
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.35 × 301
ICMarkets-Live24
1.44 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.69 × 212
Tickmill-Live04
1.75 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.75 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 20
2.00 × 9
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.63 × 618
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
2.68 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.72 × 64
VantageInternational-Demo
2.80 × 113
Tickmill-Live10
2.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.91 × 160
61 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Aucun avis
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.14 12:26
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.14 03:08
    80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.11 07:42
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.10 08:19
    80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 313 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.05.08 02:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.04.08 08:02
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.06 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.03.31 03:27
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.03.27 17:50
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.02.03 15:04
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.02.02 19:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.21 07:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.19 06:26
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.10 17:59
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.10 16:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.29 12:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.06 13:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
    Signal
    Prix
    Croissance
    Les abonnés
    Fonds
    Solde
    Semaines
    Conseillers experts
    Trades
    Gagner %
    Activité
    PF
    Rendement attendu
    Prélèvement
    Effet de levier
    MSC GoldenPips ICM Pro
    36 USD par mois
    95%
    1
    567
    USD
    505
    USD
    60
    100%
    560
    77%
    6%
    1.46
    0.62
    USD
    29%
    1:500
    Copier

    Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

    L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

    Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.