SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GM TRADER
Masoud Golitabar

GM TRADER

Masoud Golitabar
0 avis
Fiabilité
77 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 18%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
399
Bénéfice trades:
276 (69.17%)
Perte trades:
123 (30.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
211.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-122.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 606.20 USD (45 802 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 337.54 USD (43 712 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (47.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
211.50 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
31.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.89%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.79
Longs trades:
167 (41.85%)
Courts trades:
232 (58.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
0.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-334.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-334.95 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-15.59%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.40 USD
Maximal:
340.49 USD (21.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.02% (340.43 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.62% (273.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 90
AUDCAD_o 76
AUDNZD_o 72
NZDCAD_o 62
EURUSD_o 28
XAUUSD_o 25
GBPCHF_o 24
USDCAD_o 13
NZDUSD_o 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o 235
AUDCAD_o -131
AUDNZD_o 74
NZDCAD_o 98
EURUSD_o 17
XAUUSD_o -28
GBPCHF_o -12
USDCAD_o 8
NZDUSD_o 9
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 2.2K
AUDCAD_o -2.4K
AUDNZD_o 2.5K
NZDCAD_o 2.7K
EURUSD_o 828
XAUUSD_o -2.7K
GBPCHF_o -3.1K
USDCAD_o 1.2K
NZDUSD_o 930
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +211.50 USD
Pire transaction: -123 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +47.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -334.95 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

When subscribing to my GM TRADER signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal return of 50% - 60% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $300

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 14% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,XAUUSD.

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them.





Aucun avis
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 04:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.76% of days out of 512 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 08:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 21:00
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GM TRADER
35 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
77
98%
399
69%
31%
1.20
0.67
USD
18%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.