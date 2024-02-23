SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Green grassland 03
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Green grassland 03

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
0 avis
Fiabilité
92 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 137%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
853
Bénéfice trades:
645 (75.61%)
Perte trades:
208 (24.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-33.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 005.22 USD (103 479 pips)
Perte brute:
-714.02 USD (79 632 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (19.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
40.61 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
71.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.50%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2.93
Longs trades:
386 (45.25%)
Courts trades:
467 (54.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-86.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-86.68 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.11%
Prévision annuelle:
-96.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.30 USD (21.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.92% (88.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
33.85% (100.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 419
NZDCAD 364
AUDNZD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURNZD 3
GBPAUD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 170
NZDCAD 104
AUDNZD 17
XAUUSD 2
EURNZD -3
GBPAUD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 11K
NZDCAD 12K
AUDNZD 226
XAUUSD 525
EURNZD -415
GBPAUD 86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.27 USD
Pire transaction: -34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -86.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.10 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.13 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.34 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.69 × 514
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.69 × 549
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.72 × 148
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.88 × 177
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.01 × 410
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
EverestCM-Platform
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.46 × 278
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.61 × 451
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.72 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.93 × 2548
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.96 × 3333
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.11 × 27
80 plus...
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 500$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 400$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 20%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 15:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.87% of days out of 362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.03 17:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.03 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Green grassland 03
30 USD par mois
137%
0
0
USD
0
USD
92
99%
853
75%
71%
1.40
0.34
USD
34%
1:500
Copier

