SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Glory 1 ICM
Marcel Keller

Glory 1 ICM

Marcel Keller
0 avis
100 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -63%
ICMarkets-Live22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15 890
Bénéfice trades:
14 117 (88.84%)
Perte trades:
1 773 (11.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
190.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 062.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
58 724.29 USD (4 033 981 pips)
Perte brute:
-60 090.65 USD (1 252 328 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
97 (256.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
467.90 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
95.80%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
141.24%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
232
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.14
Longs trades:
8 317 (52.34%)
Courts trades:
7 573 (47.66%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-396.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 992.41 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.46%
Prévision annuelle:
78.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7 112.14 USD
Maximal:
9 689.80 USD (275.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
88.17% (9 114.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
70.73% (3 885.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2297
GBPUSD 2286
EURUSD 1970
USDJPY 1893
USDCHF 1852
USDCAD 1821
AUDUSD 1686
GBPUSD.a 651
GBPCAD 455
GBPCHF 251
EURSGD 237
EURUSD.a 200
USDJPY.a 139
GBPCAD.a 75
US30.a 29
GBPCHF.a 27
EURSGD.a 17
BTCUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -1.7K
EURUSD 632
USDJPY 979
USDCHF -1.3K
USDCAD -440
AUDUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD.a -1.2K
GBPCAD -679
GBPCHF -1K
EURSGD -648
EURUSD.a -142
USDJPY.a -230
GBPCAD.a 1.1K
US30.a -40
GBPCHF.a 248
EURSGD.a 128
BTCUSD 250
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
GBPUSD 42K
EURUSD 23K
USDJPY 86K
USDCHF 13K
USDCAD 4.6K
AUDUSD 38K
GBPUSD.a -11K
GBPCAD 2.8K
GBPCHF -2K
EURSGD -1.8K
EURUSD.a 326
USDJPY.a -362
GBPCAD.a 4.5K
US30.a -4.0K
GBPCHF.a 1.2K
EURSGD.a 1K
BTCUSD 2.5M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +190.11 USD
Pire transaction: -1 062 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +256.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -396.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 12
DollarsMarkets2-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.29 × 48
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.34 × 71
FusionMarkets-Live
0.44 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live23
0.69 × 49
ICMarkets-Live03
0.74 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.74 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.80 × 254
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.80 × 20
ICMarkets-Live16
0.87 × 55
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.02 × 537
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.14 × 105
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
1.17 × 6
39 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.23 18:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2024.11.14 05:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.08 14:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.08 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 01:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.05 09:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 18:25
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 14:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 06:18
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 04:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2024.10.16 16:35
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.16 10:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.16 09:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.15 14:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.15 14:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
