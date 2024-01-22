SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Coin Miner Aspire
Yong Chan Kow

Coin Miner Aspire

Yong Chan Kow
0 avis
106 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -28%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 422
Bénéfice trades:
2 067 (60.40%)
Perte trades:
1 355 (39.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.00 SGD
Pire transaction:
-28.39 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
1 847.03 SGD (4 677 062 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 454.02 SGD (136 209 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (24.96 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
31.36 SGD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.09
Activité de trading:
5.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.48%
Dernier trade:
31 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
35 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.90
Longs trades:
1 428 (41.73%)
Courts trades:
1 994 (58.27%)
Facteur de profit:
0.75
Rendement attendu:
-0.18 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.89 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-1.81 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-41.96 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-52.15 SGD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.20%
Prévision annuelle:
-2.46%
Algo trading:
44%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
609.75 SGD
Maximal:
670.97 SGD (45.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.67% (670.89 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
2.78% (40.65 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 800
EURUSD 732
USDJPY 402
GBPUSD 341
AUDUSD 212
USDCHF 200
EURJPY 151
NZDUSD 116
USDCAD 114
DE40 96
AUDCAD 51
AUDNZD 31
AUDJPY 28
GBPJPY 24
EURGBP 14
EURCHF 12
AUS200 12
AUDCHF 8
EURNZD 7
EURAUD 7
GBPAUD 6
EURCAD 3
CADCHF 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPCHF 3
CADJPY 3
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -118
EURUSD -31
USDJPY -30
GBPUSD -26
AUDUSD -69
USDCHF -42
EURJPY -20
NZDUSD -42
USDCAD -22
DE40 -2
AUDCAD 3
AUDNZD -1
AUDJPY -3
GBPJPY 18
EURGBP -17
EURCHF -14
AUS200 -1
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD 5
EURAUD 14
GBPAUD -13
EURCAD 3
CADCHF -2
NZDCAD 0
GBPCHF -1
CADJPY -2
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -10K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDJPY -116
GBPUSD -1.8K
AUDUSD -1.9K
USDCHF -742
EURJPY 309
NZDUSD -1.1K
USDCAD 229
DE40 -702
AUDCAD 201
AUDNZD -116
AUDJPY -881
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURGBP -319
EURCHF -628
AUS200 -2.0K
AUDCHF -3
EURNZD 623
EURAUD 1.3K
GBPAUD -1.9K
EURCAD 344
CADCHF -45
NZDCAD 30
GBPCHF -35
CADJPY -266
BTCUSD 8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.00 SGD
Pire transaction: -28 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.96 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -41.96 SGD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.62 × 21
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.37 × 15976
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 392
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
2.01 × 618
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.13 × 196
85 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Coin Miner Aspire

This is a private signal established to monitor my trading performance. For a start, it is only for personal use. When performance becomes stable and consistent, it will be open for client subscription.


Trading Objectives

1.  Every trade a clean trade that follow trading plan.

2.  Aiming for 5% - 15% profit per month.


Trading Instruments

Currency pairs including but not limited to EURJPY, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD


Risk Management

Position sizing: 0.5% per trade

Either stop loss or hedging will be used for each trade

Daily loss limit: 2%


Risk/ Reward Ratio

Usually, there will be 3 TP.  TP1 = 1R,  TP2: 1.5R,  TP3: 2.0R






Aucun avis
2025.05.07 01:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 11:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.29 01:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.23 12:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.15 10:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.13 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.29 04:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 17:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 15:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.20 07:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.11 06:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 10:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.10 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.08 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.25 13:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.16 11:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.14 14:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Coin Miner Aspire
30 USD par mois
-28%
0
0
USD
2.2K
SGD
106
44%
3 422
60%
5%
0.75
-0.18
SGD
31%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.