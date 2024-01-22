Coin Miner Aspire

This is a private signal established to monitor my trading performance. For a start, it is only for personal use. When performance becomes stable and consistent, it will be open for client subscription.





Trading Objectives

1. Every trade a clean trade that follow trading plan.

2. Aiming for 5% - 15% profit per month.





Trading Instruments

Currency pairs including but not limited to EURJPY, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD





Risk Management

Position sizing: 0.5% per trade

Either stop loss or hedging will be used for each trade

Daily loss limit: 2%





Risk/ Reward Ratio

Usually, there will be 3 TP. TP1 = 1R, TP2: 1.5R, TP3: 2.0R



















