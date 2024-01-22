- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|800
|EURUSD
|732
|USDJPY
|402
|GBPUSD
|341
|AUDUSD
|212
|USDCHF
|200
|EURJPY
|151
|NZDUSD
|116
|USDCAD
|114
|DE40
|96
|AUDCAD
|51
|AUDNZD
|31
|AUDJPY
|28
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURGBP
|14
|EURCHF
|12
|AUS200
|12
|AUDCHF
|8
|EURNZD
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-118
|EURUSD
|-31
|USDJPY
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-26
|AUDUSD
|-69
|USDCHF
|-42
|EURJPY
|-20
|NZDUSD
|-42
|USDCAD
|-22
|DE40
|-2
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|-1
|AUDJPY
|-3
|GBPJPY
|18
|EURGBP
|-17
|EURCHF
|-14
|AUS200
|-1
|AUDCHF
|-1
|EURNZD
|5
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPAUD
|-13
|EURCAD
|3
|CADCHF
|-2
|NZDCAD
|0
|GBPCHF
|-1
|CADJPY
|-2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-116
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-742
|EURJPY
|309
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|229
|DE40
|-702
|AUDCAD
|201
|AUDNZD
|-116
|AUDJPY
|-881
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|-319
|EURCHF
|-628
|AUS200
|-2.0K
|AUDCHF
|-3
|EURNZD
|623
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|-1.9K
|EURCAD
|344
|CADCHF
|-45
|NZDCAD
|30
|GBPCHF
|-35
|CADJPY
|-266
|BTCUSD
|8K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.62 × 21
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.37 × 15976
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.81 × 392
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.01 × 618
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.13 × 196
Coin Miner Aspire
This is a private signal established to monitor my trading performance. For a start, it is only for personal use. When performance becomes stable and consistent, it will be open for client subscription.
Trading Objectives
1. Every trade a clean trade that follow trading plan.
2. Aiming for 5% - 15% profit per month.
Trading Instruments
Currency pairs including but not limited to EURJPY, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
Risk Management
Position sizing: 0.5% per trade
Either stop loss or hedging will be used for each trade
Daily loss limit: 2%
Risk/ Reward Ratio
Usually, there will be 3 TP. TP1 = 1R, TP2: 1.5R, TP3: 2.0R
