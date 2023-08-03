- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "InfinoxLimited-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
READ THE TEXT UNTIL THE END
Please, no sending message for us asking what is written here: for everyone's safety, we will not repeat the answer. It is important that you read until the end!
Have any sets SCALPER! need low spread and low latency and low slippage!
VIP ACCOUNT: my EA running directly on your mt4 account
1. Open an account with the broker through my IB link (call me private)
EXPENSES YOU PAY:
2. Initial SETUP fee (one time): US$500
3. Monthly fee of my VPS: US$120
4. Performance rate on monthly profit: 20% (Offer valid until April 1, 2024)
-*-* In response to the many requests to facilitate copying of the signal: We run dozens of Scalpers SETs on this account, they require fast operations with low spread and minimal slippage. Calculate your leverage or use 1:500 or more.
* This signal: runs more than 50 magic numbers, with several different sets: High Sets with trades that take less than 1 minute, Scalper Sets that take an average of 40 minutes, and day trades that take an average of 6 hours. And some swing sets that sometimes last a few days.
* This signal: Lot sizes vary, and in general they are large lots in proportion to the balance. These are well-combined strategies, with high projected risk. Calculate your risk, there is a risk of losing your capital.
SEE THE BIGGEST DRAWDOWN IN HISTORY! IT SHOWS THE MAXIMUM LOSS THE TECHNOLOGY HAS ALREADY HAD WITHIN THE PERIOD IN THIS ACCOUNT: DO NOT SUBSCRIBE TO THE SIGN IF YOU DO NOT SUPPORT THIS TYPE OF LOSS EACH MONTH.
NO INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS ARE BEING MADE!
You should do your own risk/reward analysis or hire a professional to do it!
RISK NOTICES and DISCLAIMER:
If you don't understand how to subscribe to a signal or how to equate lots with a sea signal, please click on the link :
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -/- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
NOTE:
+ if you are really new to the world of copytrade, I highly recommend that you learn copytrade by subscribing to free signals so you know how it works before moving on to paid signals.
+ For a technical problem about copytrade system & for a clear answer about it, I highly recommend asking the mql5 helpdesk, because they, as providers of the copytrade platform, have experts who will be able to help with any technical problems you are facing.
We are under BVI legislation. Little Denmark Complex, Main Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110
Use our technology only if your country does not prohibit it
See other results obtained with other setups in our portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fapalma/seller
